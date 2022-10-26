Man convicted of killing six people with SUV at Christmas parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man convicted of killing six people with SUV at Christmas parade

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 7.18pm
Darrell Brooks listens as the jurors confirm their guilty verdicts after they were read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)
Darrell Brooks listens as the jurors confirm their guilty verdicts after they were read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

A Wisconsin man has been convicted of killing six people and injuring dozens of others when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade last year, ending a trial in which he defended himself erratically and sometimes confrontationally.

It took the jury a little over three hours to find Darrell Brooks guilty of all 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide.

He faces a mandatory life sentence on each homicide count.

Brooks, wearing a suit and tie, quietly leaned his bowed head on folded hands as the verdicts were read.

Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court
Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

His demeanour was a stark departure from previous days of the trial, when his sometimes-outrageous behaviour drew rebukes from the judge.

Brooks drove his Ford Escape into the Christmas parade in Waukesha in suburban Milwaukee on November 21 moments after fleeing a domestic disturbance with his ex-girlfriend, prosecutors said.

Six people were killed, including eight-year-old Jackson Sparks, who was marching in the parade with his baseball team, and three members of the Dancing Grannies, a group of grandmothers that dances in parades.

Dozens of other people were hurt, some severely.

The incident deeply scarred the community of 70,000 people about 16 miles west of Milwaukee.

Community members built memorials to the dead and held vigils.

The anger was still evident on Wednesday; someone in the gallery shouted “burn in hell” as the verdicts were read.

Brooks pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease this year but withdrew the plea before his trial began with no explanation.

Days before the trial started, he dismissed his public defenders, electing to represent himself.

District attorney Susan Opper called to the stand police officers and paradegoers who testified they saw Brooks behind the wheel of the SUV.

Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow
Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Brooks struggled to mount a defence, launching into meandering cross-examinations, refusing to recognise his own name or the court’s jurisdiction over him and muttering under his breath that the trial was not fair.

He got into such intense arguments with Judge Jennifer Dorow that several times during the lead-up to jury selection she moved him into another courtroom where he could watch the proceedings via video and she could mute his microphone when he became disruptive.

One day after he was removed to the other courtroom, he stripped off his shirt and sat bare-chested on the defence table with his back to the camera.

On another day, he built a barricade out of his boxes of legal documents and hid behind it.

He also tossed his copy of the jury instructions into the bin.

Ms Opper told jurors during her closing arguments that Brooks’ refusal to stop once he entered the parade route shows he intended kill people.

Judge Dorow allowed Brooks back into the main courtroom to deliver his closing speech to jurors face to face.

In a rambling, repetitive speech, he tried to raise doubts about whether the SUV’s throttle malfunctioned and whether the driver simply panicked.

He lamented how he has not been able to see his children since he was arrested and insisted he is not a murderer.

Ms Opper countered during her rebuttal that a Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle inspector testified earlier that the SUV was in good working order.

She warned jurors that Brooks was just trying to play on their sympathy.

