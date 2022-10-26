Ian Poulter ‘ready to play’ in the Ryder Cup as he responds to Rory McIlroy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ian Poulter ‘ready to play’ in the Ryder Cup as he responds to Rory McIlroy

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 9.44pm
Ian Poulter, right, has responded to comments from former Ryder Cup team-mate Rory McIlroy, left (Adam Davy/PA)
Ian Poulter, right, has responded to comments from former Ryder Cup team-mate Rory McIlroy, left (Adam Davy/PA)

Ian Poulter insists his commitment to the Ryder Cup cannot be questioned after Rory McIlroy claimed he felt betrayed by team-mates who have defected to LIV Golf.

McIlroy was this week critical of former European colleagues such as Poulter, Lee Westwood, Graeme McDowell and Sergio Garcia for potentially jeopardising their future in the biennial competition through their decisions to join the Saudi-backed tour.

But Poulter, who has paired with McIlroy six times at the Ryder Cup, expressed surprise when asked about the comments, insisting he can still play for Team Europe.

“A betrayal? We can still qualify for the team as far as I’m aware,” he told a press conference in Florida.

Ian Poulter retains hope of making Europe's Ryder Cup team for 2023
Ian Poulter retains hope of making Europe’s Ryder Cup team for 2023 (Richard Sellers/PA)

“Unless we’ve been told we can’t qualify, then I’m still ready to play as much as I possibly can and try and make that team.

“I mean, look, my commitment to the Ryder Cup I think goes before me. I don’t think that should ever come in question.

“I’ve always wanted to play Ryder Cups and have played with as much passion as anyone else that I’ve ever seen play a Ryder Cup.

“I don’t know where that comment has come from really, to be honest.”

The inaugural LIV season concludes this weekend at the Trump National club near Miami, with a team championship featuring 50million US dollars (£43m) in prize money.

The breakaway series has been a constant source of controversy, with Northern Irishman McIlroy expressing fears of an “irreparable” split in golf.

But six-time major winner Phil Mickelson said LIV is a “force in the game that is not going away”.

The American said: “If I’m just looking at LIV Golf and where we are today to where we were six, seven months ago and people are saying this is dead in the water.

“We’re past that, and here we are today, a force in the game that’s not going away.

“It’s pretty remarkable how far LIV Golf has come in the last six, seven months. I don’t think anybody can disagree with that.”

