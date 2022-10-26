Liverpool into Champions League last 16 after beating Ajax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Liverpool into Champions League last 16 after beating Ajax

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 10.04pm Updated: October 26 2022, 10.18pm
Darwin Nunez scored against Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Darwin Nunez scored against Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Liverpool qualified for the Champions League last 16 after defeating Ajax 3-0 at the Johan Cruyff Arena thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Darwin Nunez and Harvey Elliott.

Having had their woodwork rattled early on by Steven Berghuis, the Reds went ahead in the 42nd minute via Salah’s finish.

The fit-again Nunez hit a post soon after, before extending the visitors’ lead with a 49th-minute header.

Mohamed Salah puts Liverpool in front
Mohamed Salah put Liverpool in front (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Elliott then added a fine strike three minutes later as Jurgen Klopp’s men, for whom a draw would have been sufficient to join Group A leaders Napoli in the next round, returned to winning ways four days on from the shock 1-0 Premier League loss at Nottingham Forest.

They next play Leeds at Anfield on Saturday evening, before wrapping up their Group A matches on Tuesday by hosting Napoli, who they are three points behind and lost 4-1 to in their European campaign opener.

Liverpool survived an early scare when Berghuis sent a shot against the post in the third minute having looked certain to score.

And with Ajax continuing to apply pressure, Edson Alvarez headed off target, Berghuis shot just wide after Liverpool gave away possession, and Jorge Sanchez’s strike was caught by Alisson Becker.

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez wheeled out several celebrations (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Klopp’s side then started to make more of an attacking impression as Salah saw an attempt blocked by Alvarez in the 29th minute and Andy Robertson fired into the side-netting.

The action subsequently returned to the other end, Trent Alexander-Arnold doing well to get in the way of a Dusan Tadic effort, before Jordan Henderson brought a save out of Remko Pasveer.

Moments later, Liverpool then grabbed the lead as Henderson’s excellent pass was met by Salah, who put the ball past Pasveer with a deft touch.

And they almost doubled the advantage two minutes after that when a break ended with Nunez’s shot coming back off the upright.

Harvey Elliott
Harvey Elliott netted Liverpool's third goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Shortly after the interval, Nunez, back in the starting line-up after recovering from a hamstring injury, did put the Merseysiders 2-0 up, heading in from Robertson’s corner.

They then swiftly strengthened their grip on proceedings once again with Elliott adding number three, the 19-year-old cracking in his second Champions League goal having been teed up by Salah.

Virgil van Dijk headed wide as Liverpool looked to further boost their tally, and Salah subsequently hit a shot off target.

That was between Steven Bergwijn and Kenneth Taylor doing likewise for the home side, and there was then a strike wide from Alvarez with six minutes left as Ajax’s last-16 chances came to an end.

