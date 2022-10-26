Harry Kane has last-gasp goal ruled out as qualification goes to wire for Spurs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Harry Kane has last-gasp goal ruled out as qualification goes to wire for Spurs

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 10.12pm Updated: October 26 2022, 10.20pm
Harry Kane thought he had won it for Spurs (Steven Paston/PA)
Harry Kane thought he had won it for Spurs (Steven Paston/PA)

Tottenham’s Champions League qualification hopes hang in the balance after they were denied a last-gasp win over Sporting Lisbon by VAR.

Spurs, who had laboured against their Portuguese opponents, thought they had won it – and booked their place in the knockout stages – with the last kick of the game as Harry Kane swept home from close range, but after a lengthy check the England captain was ruled offside and it ended 1-1.

For a long time it looked like Spurs were going to lose as former striker Marcus Edwards, who joined them as an eight-year-old, put Sporting on course for a famous win with his first-half goal.

Rodrigo Bentancur levelled in the 80th minute before the late drama, which saw Tottenham boss Antonio Conte sent off when Kane’s effort was ruled out.

Victory would have assured Spurs of their place in the last 16, but now next week’s trip to Marseille is full of jeopardy, though a draw will be enough to send Conte’s men through and a win would seal their position as Group D winners.

That will not be an easy task considering their abject first-half performance here and the fact they have a poor record away from home in Europe over the last few seasons.

Spurs not only had qualification on their agenda, they were also looking to respond to successive Premier League defeats, but endured a tough start.

Sporting, who won the reverse fixture 2-0 in the second round of matches, fired two warning shots inside the opening 20 minutes as Sebastian Coates put a free header from a corner wide before Paulinho flashed an effort just over after a fine cross from Pedro Porro.

The visitors took a deserved lead in the 22nd minute and there was no surprise who scored it.

Edwards, who left Spurs in 2019 after failing to build on that initial promise, silenced the home crowd when he drilled in from 25 yards, though questions will be asked about Cristian Romero, who backed off and allowed the shot, and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, who looked to be beaten too easily.

The rest of the first half was not much better and Sporting had the ball in the back of the net again four minutes before the break, but Coates deliberately handled from a corner and was booked.

Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon – UEFA Champions League – Group D – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Rodrigo Bentancur heads in the equaliser (Steven Paston/PA)

It was not difficult for Conte’s side to improve after the break and they laid siege on the Sporting goal in the opening 10 minutes of the second half.

They had three efforts in quick succession as Antonio Adan saved Eric Dier’s volley, Romero had a goal-bound shot blocked and Matt Doherty fired over.

Spurs were breaking the lines in a way they could not in the first half and Son Heung-min again tested Adan with a fierce shot that was parried, while Dier headed onto the roof of the net.

Sporting had two brilliant chances to end the contest but Lloris denied Fatawu Issahaku when he was through on goal and then, after Lloris kept out Porro’s effort, Flavio Nazinho embarrassingly missed an open net from the rebound.

Tottenham Hotspur v Sporting Lisbon – UEFA Champions League – Group D – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Harry Kane thought he had scored a winner (Steven Paston/PA)

His misery was compounded as Spurs finally levelled with 10 minutes remaining.

Adan had been superb with his aerial domination, but he missed an Ivan Perisic corner and Bentancur headed into an open net.

Dier missed a sitter to score as he headed wide from close range and then Bentancur fired over.

But there was to be late drama and Spurs thought they had won it after Kane rammed home from close range when Emerson Royal’s header fell into his path.

However, wild scenes of celebration were cut short as VAR ruled there was an offside and ecstasy turned to agony.

Conte lost his cool and was sent off for good measure as Spurs head to France next week with work still to do.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is currently on loan at Serie A side Monza (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari stabbed in Milan shopping centre attack
Greg Cunningham could be back from sickness (Richard Sellers/PA)
Preston’s Greg Cunningham set to feature against Middlesbrough after illness
Arsenal suffered their second defeat of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal miss chance to wrap up Europa League group in PSV defeat
Doug Tharme is suspended from Saturday’s clash after picking up five red cards (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Aristote Nsiala closing in on a return to action for Fleetwood
Jim Goodwin is going to Ibrox with a positive mindset (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to take confidence to Rangers
Jack Willis is currently without a club after Wasps went into administration (David Rogers/PA)
Jack Willis finds it difficult to accept he may not play with brother Tom…
Charlton defender Ryan Inniss has been sent off twice this season (Steven Paston/PA)
Ryan Inniss starts ban as Charlton host Ipswich
Cheltenham will assess Dan Nlundulu (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
Cheltenham to check on Dan Nlundulu ahead of MK Dons meeting
Derby’s James Chester could miss up to two months (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Derby hit by James Chester injury blow ahead of clash with Bristol Rovers
Cricket leaves Ian Holloway baffled (Mike Egerton/PA)
Holloway hates cricket and Socceroos speak out – Thursday’s sporting social

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
3
CID at Dudhope Court following a woman's death. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.
Woman, 42, found dead in Dundee multi
4
The car at Ballumbie Castle golf course in Dundee.
Overturned car left burnt out on Dundee golf course
5
Dr Whittaker was a trainee doctor at PRI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Tayside doctor allowed to return to work after suspension for ‘repeated dishonesty’
2
6
Robertson stole property at McDonald's in Forfar, where he also used a stolen card to pay for food.
Crime spree netted Dundee man property worth tens of thousands including cars, Rolex and…
7
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee’s West End approved despite objections
8
Marshall defrauded the woman while owner of Kingdom Windows in Cowdenbeath.
Builder defrauded Fife pensioner of £23k in conservatory project
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
photo shows a small boy on an adult's shoulders surrounded by Dundee United football fans with tangerine coloured smoke in the air.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Can free childcare fill football stadiums like Tannadice again?

More from The Courier

Police at the scene after a vehicle fire on Arbroath Road, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Vehicle fire forces partial closure of busy Dundee road
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle farm building blaze in Angus
The A9 near the junction with the B934 at Cairnie Braes. Image: Google Street View.
A9 shut south of Perth due to vehicle fire
Lindmyla Tukalevska has to be out of Killin Hotel by November 18. Image: Mandy Hay.
Killin residents asked to house Ukrainian refugees after Holyrood cancels hotel contract
Royal Scottish Highland Games Association prize giving in Glenrothes. Image: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association
GALLERY: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association presentations in Fife
Harry Kane thought he had won it for Spurs (Steven Paston/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Murderer's appeal denied and prison revolving door
Diageo's Leven facility produces millions of bottles of spirits a week.
Fife-based drinks giant Diageo accused of introducing 'morally disgusting' lower pay rate
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter.
Kelty Hearts team news: John Potter welcomes back defender with just one player out…
Nisa Local, on Meadowside, is one of the shops to be rejected.
Dundee shops refused alcohol sales licence on 'overprovision concerns'
Fornethy House survivors demonstrating outside the Scottish Parliament
Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘fobbing off’ Fornethy House abuse survivors

Editor's Picks

Most Commented