GPs sound the alarm over ‘over-the-counter, unregulated blood tests’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

GPs sound the alarm over ‘over-the-counter, unregulated blood tests’

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 11.32pm Updated: October 27 2022, 8.51am
Medics have raised concerns about the growing use of unregulated, over-the-counter blood tests (Simon Dawson/PA)
Medics have raised concerns about the growing use of unregulated, over-the-counter blood tests (Simon Dawson/PA)

Leading medics have raised concerns about the growing use of unregulated, over-the-counter blood tests which promise to help users to “take control of their health and spot problems early”.

The tests, which can cost up to £800, are being sold as a product which can “predict how many healthy years a person has left”, spot genetic abnormalities or screen for a range of conditions.

The British Medical Association (BMA) said that the increasing use of the tests was a “real concern for GPs” and can cause “real worry and anxiety” for patients.

It comes after the British Medical Journal (BMJ) published an investigation which concluded that the market for unregulated private blood tests is “booming”.

Yet the journal suggested that some of the claims made by companies selling the tests are “misleading” and could be putting unnecessary burden on over-stretched GPs.

Commenting on the report, Dr Preeti Shukla, GP committee clinical and prescribing lead for the BMA, said: “The rise of private companies offering over the counter, unregulated blood tests that make dubious claims about what they can identify, is a real concern for GPs and their NHS colleagues, who are the ones who are often left to interpret results and reassure their patients.

“The UK National Screening Committee (UKSNC) makes clear recommendations around screening in this country – and those tests that are safe and clinically necessary.

“While people are free to choose to access private healthcare and treatment, those companies offering services not approved by the UKNSC or offered by the NHS need to ensure they can provide follow-up care, rather than pushing it back to NHS general practice at a time when family doctors and their colleagues are already under unsustainable workload pressure trying to meet the needs of patients who need them most.

“Providing people with test results with no context or explanation, nor with any follow-up arrangements, can cause unnecessary worry and anxiety, and it puts GPs in an incredibly difficult position if they are asked to interpret and explain results of tests that they have not initiated, and make decisions based on them.

“It should not be the NHS’s job to clear up the mess left from ill-thought-through profit-making schemes like this.

“Of course, we would continue to encourage anyone with worrying symptoms or health concerns to approach their GP practice, as well as make use of approved and regulated testing and screening programmes available through the NHS when they are eligible and invited.”

A spokesperson for the NHS in England said: “At a time when GP-led teams are delivering tens of millions of appointments every month, additional pressure should not be put on their workload from potentially misleading information.

“People should use trusted sources of information, such as the NHS website, and when feeling unwell, coming forward to contact the NHS for expert advice as they usually would.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

A man who is a person of interest in connection with two assaults (BTP/PA)
Man hunted after attacks at Tube stations
Santa Fe District Attorney receives final Sheriff’s report into Rust incident (Santa Fe County Sheriff/PA)
Santa Fe District Attorney receives final Sheriff’s report into Rust incident
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is currently on loan at Serie A side Monza (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari stabbed in Milan shopping centre attack
Arsenal suffered their second defeat of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal miss chance to wrap up Europa League group in PSV defeat
The latest attempt to resurrect the Stormont Assembly has failed (PA)
Joint authority ‘not being considered’ for Northern Ireland, says UK government
Claire Mercer’s husband died on a smart motorway (Danny Lawson/PA)
National Highways apologise after ‘unexpected issues’ with smart motorways
An artist’s impression of an impact crater on Mars (IPGP/CNES/N. Starter)
Recent meteorite crashes on Mars ‘could reveal clues about planet’s origin’
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson (PA)
‘Unionists will not accept joint authority’ governance – Sir Jeffrey Donaldson
Ten people died in the explosion at the service station in Creeslough on October 7 (Liam McBurney/PA)
Police given court extension to preserve scene of Creeslough blast
As the battles unfolded, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow has no intention to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Ukraine attacks Russia’s hold on southern city of Kherson

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
3
CID at Dudhope Court following a woman's death. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.
Woman, 42, found dead in Dundee multi
4
The car at Ballumbie Castle golf course in Dundee.
Overturned car left burnt out on Dundee golf course
5
Dr Whittaker was a trainee doctor at PRI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Tayside doctor allowed to return to work after suspension for ‘repeated dishonesty’
2
6
Robertson stole property at McDonald's in Forfar, where he also used a stolen card to pay for food.
Crime spree netted Dundee man property worth tens of thousands including cars, Rolex and…
7
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee’s West End approved despite objections
8
Marshall defrauded the woman while owner of Kingdom Windows in Cowdenbeath.
Builder defrauded Fife pensioner of £23k in conservatory project
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
photo shows a small boy on an adult's shoulders surrounded by Dundee United football fans with tangerine coloured smoke in the air.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Can free childcare fill football stadiums like Tannadice again?

More from The Courier

Police at the scene after a vehicle fire on Arbroath Road, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Vehicle fire forces partial closure of busy Dundee road
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle farm building blaze in Angus
The A9 near the junction with the B934 at Cairnie Braes. Image: Google Street View.
A9 shut south of Perth due to vehicle fire
Lindmyla Tukalevska has to be out of Killin Hotel by November 18. Image: Mandy Hay.
Killin residents asked to house Ukrainian refugees after Holyrood cancels hotel contract
Royal Scottish Highland Games Association prize giving in Glenrothes. Image: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association
GALLERY: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association presentations in Fife
Medics have raised concerns about the growing use of unregulated, over-the-counter blood tests (Simon Dawson/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Murderer's appeal denied and prison revolving door
Diageo's Leven facility produces millions of bottles of spirits a week.
Fife-based drinks giant Diageo accused of introducing 'morally disgusting' lower pay rate
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter.
Kelty Hearts team news: John Potter welcomes back defender with just one player out…
Nisa Local, on Meadowside, is one of the shops to be rejected.
Dundee shops refused alcohol sales licence on 'overprovision concerns'
Fornethy House survivors demonstrating outside the Scottish Parliament
Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘fobbing off’ Fornethy House abuse survivors

Editor's Picks

Most Commented