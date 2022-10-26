Giovanni van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to finish their Euro campaign on a high

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Giovanni van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to finish their Euro campaign on a high

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 11.44pm
Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side lost again (Agostino Gemito/PA)
Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side lost again (Agostino Gemito/PA)

Giovanni van Bronckhorst wants Rangers to conclude their Champions League campaign against Ajax next week with “heads held high” after the 3-0 defeat to Napoli made it five straight Group A defeats.

A 7-1 hammering by Liverpool at Ibrox in their last European outing had shocked the Light Blues and their fans and it looked ominous in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona – which had no travelling supporters present – when striker Giovanni Simeone scored twice in the first 16 minutes for the Serie A leaders, who had won 3-0 at Ibrox.

The second half was more encouraging for the visitors but defender Leo Ostigard headed in a third from a corner in the 80th minute to consign the battered Light Blues outfit to another sobering defeat.

Rangers have conceded 19 goals and scored once and will need a 5-0 win over Ajax to drop into the Europa League but the Rangers boss is primarily concerned with leaving a mark in Group A.

“It is a chance to get the first points,” said Van Bronckhorst, who revealed 18-year-old defender Leon King came off with cramp and will be ready for Aberdeen on Saturday.

“We have to leave the tournament with our heads held high and it is another chance for us to play at home and get the three points at home.

“In every (home) game we have played so far we were right in the game and twice we gave it away in the last 20 minutes. Of course with Napoli with the red card (for James Sands) and three penalties you know it is going to be difficult.

“Against Liverpool they turned up the level with the substitutes they had but we have to give everything to make sure we have a result that we can be proud of at home to Ajax, that is our main task, to get something out of the game.”

The Dutchman believes Rangers paid the price for passing up chances in Naples.

He said: “It was positive compared to the other Champions League games we have played.

“We have had some good moments in the games but in too many games we were conceding too many goals easily and the biggest example was against Liverpool at home.

“But today at 2-0, we were going forward, we were very brave on the ball, we were playing well and creating chances but if you don’t take them it is going to be difficult.

“This game we created the most chances in the Champions League this season, to score away from home in Naples which is very positive but again the chances only count when you score them.

“They took their first two chances and we didn’t. That is very disappointing because the players gave everything, they showed character after 2-0, they were pushing to get something out of the game but in the end we didn’t.”

