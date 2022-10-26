Jurgen Klopp knows how difficult it is to reach Champions League knockout stage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Jurgen Klopp knows how difficult it is to reach Champions League knockout stage

By Press Association
October 26 2022, 11.56pm Updated: October 27 2022, 4.35am
Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp stressed qualifying for the Champions League knockout stages should never be taken for granted after his side secured a last-16 spot with a 3-0 win at Ajax.

Having survived a number of attempts on goal by the hosts, which included Steven Berghuis rattling the woodwork early on, the Reds went ahead in the 42nd minute at the Johan Cruyff Arena via Mohamed Salah’s finish.

Darwin Nunez hit a post soon after, before extending the visitors’ lead with a 49th-minute header, and Harvey Elliott then added a fine strike three minutes later as Klopp’s men, needing only a point to join Group A leaders Napoli in the next round, claimed all three.

Liverpool conclude their group games next Tuesday by hosting Napoli, who they are three points behind and lost 4-1 to in their European campaign opener.

Klopp said: “I didn’t think a second about the Napoli game yet, but qualifying for the knockout stages I think nobody ever should take for granted, it’s really difficult.

“We did it again, which is a big achievement in itself, in a game which started off really tricky for us, and that makes the victory in the end even sweeter, because Ajax are a really good team, and we beat them twice (also winning 2-1 at Anfield in September).

“Today the first half an hour, maybe 35 minutes, they were the better team. They looked much more settled than us – that might be normal because we changed again slightly, and we had to press slightly different and had to get used to that. But that’s normal, it’s an away game in the Champions League, it’s difficult.

“We came through that, with one situation where we were probably lucky and the other with a good block and then we scored our goal, and you can see how the goal can open pretty much everything.

“It was brilliant and the next situation was a sensational football moment, unfortunately we hit the post there. Then we scored the other two goals and controlled the game, which is really good, and now we are really happy about going to the last 16.”

Darwin Nunez
Darwin Nunez scored for Liverpool (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Klopp’s side returned to winning ways four days on from the shock 1-0 Premier League loss at Nottingham Forest.

The German added: “I’m not sure what is better in our situation, to fly through a game or to overcome difficulties and in the end to develop into your best self – that is obviously very helpful as well, and today it was like that.

“In the end we just did really well. I would be over the moon if we played here, 0-0 and got through, because it is all about getting through, and we did that with the 3-0, and that’s perfect.

“We scored really wonderful goals, the first goal, the pass by Hendo (Jordan Henderson, for Salah) was exceptional, the second goal was a great cross (by Andy Robertson) and Darwin takes on pretty much everybody, and then Harvey crowned his really good performance with a sensational finish.”

Skipper Henderson came off in the 71st minute after hurting his knee.

And Klopp – currently without a number of players due to injury – said when asked if the midfielder was OK: “I think so. I was worried as well when I saw the situation, because it was in front of me. I think he got knee on knee, so painful, a bruise, but as far as I know now nothing else.”

With their last-16 hopes over, third-placed Ajax will now look to secure Europa League football when they play Rangers away next week.

Boss Alfred Schreuder told the club’s official website: “We played well in the first 35, 40 minutes. One of the chances has to go in.

“Some things went wrong at 0-1, at 0-2 we give away a corner unnecessarily and the boy (Nunez) is not allowed to head in so freely.

“The biggest difference with Liverpool was that there was more guts. You saw that it was rewarded.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Sport

Arsenal defender Pablo Mari is currently on loan at Serie A side Monza (John Walton/PA)
Arsenal defender Pablo Mari stabbed in Milan shopping centre attack
Greg Cunningham could be back from sickness (Richard Sellers/PA)
Preston’s Greg Cunningham set to feature against Middlesbrough after illness
Arsenal suffered their second defeat of the season (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Arsenal miss chance to wrap up Europa League group in PSV defeat
Doug Tharme is suspended from Saturday’s clash after picking up five red cards (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Aristote Nsiala closing in on a return to action for Fleetwood
Jim Goodwin is going to Ibrox with a positive mindset (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Jim Goodwin urges Aberdeen to take confidence to Rangers
Jack Willis is currently without a club after Wasps went into administration (David Rogers/PA)
Jack Willis finds it difficult to accept he may not play with brother Tom…
Charlton defender Ryan Inniss has been sent off twice this season (Steven Paston/PA)
Ryan Inniss starts ban as Charlton host Ipswich
Cheltenham will assess Dan Nlundulu (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
Cheltenham to check on Dan Nlundulu ahead of MK Dons meeting
Derby’s James Chester could miss up to two months (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Derby hit by James Chester injury blow ahead of clash with Bristol Rovers
Cricket leaves Ian Holloway baffled (Mike Egerton/PA)
Holloway hates cricket and Socceroos speak out – Thursday’s sporting social

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
3
CID at Dudhope Court following a woman's death. Image: Gareth Jennings, DC Thomson.
Woman, 42, found dead in Dundee multi
4
The car at Ballumbie Castle golf course in Dundee.
Overturned car left burnt out on Dundee golf course
5
Dr Whittaker was a trainee doctor at PRI. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Tayside doctor allowed to return to work after suspension for ‘repeated dishonesty’
2
6
Robertson stole property at McDonald's in Forfar, where he also used a stolen card to pay for food.
Crime spree netted Dundee man property worth tens of thousands including cars, Rolex and…
7
The proposed care complex on Perth Road. Image: Wellwood Leslie Architects.
New 60 bed care home in Dundee’s West End approved despite objections
8
Marshall defrauded the woman while owner of Kingdom Windows in Cowdenbeath.
Builder defrauded Fife pensioner of £23k in conservatory project
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
photo shows a small boy on an adult's shoulders surrounded by Dundee United football fans with tangerine coloured smoke in the air.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Can free childcare fill football stadiums like Tannadice again?

More from The Courier

Police at the scene after a vehicle fire on Arbroath Road, Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson
Vehicle fire forces partial closure of busy Dundee road
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters tackle farm building blaze in Angus
The A9 near the junction with the B934 at Cairnie Braes. Image: Google Street View.
A9 reopens south of Perth after vehicle fire
Lindmyla Tukalevska has to be out of Killin Hotel by November 18. Image: Mandy Hay.
Killin residents asked to house Ukrainian refugees after Holyrood cancels hotel contract
Royal Scottish Highland Games Association prize giving in Glenrothes. Image: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association
GALLERY: Royal Scottish Highland Games Association presentations in Fife
Jurgen Klopp’s side beat Ajax (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Thursday court round-up — Murderer's appeal denied and prison revolving door
Diageo's Leven facility produces millions of bottles of spirits a week.
Fife-based drinks giant Diageo accused of introducing 'morally disgusting' lower pay rate
Kelty Hearts boss John Potter.
Kelty Hearts team news: John Potter welcomes back defender with just one player out…
Nisa Local, on Meadowside, is one of the shops to be rejected.
Dundee shops refused alcohol sales licence on 'overprovision concerns'
Fornethy House survivors demonstrating outside the Scottish Parliament
Nicola Sturgeon accused of ‘fobbing off’ Fornethy House abuse survivors

Editor's Picks

Most Commented