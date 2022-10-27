Kaye Adams joins call for stroke survivor campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kaye Adams joins call for stroke survivor campaign

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 12.03am
Kaye Adams (Ian West/PA)
Kaye Adams (Ian West/PA)

Broadcaster Kaye Adams has joined stroke survivors to demand the Scottish Government reintroduces a campaign that raises awareness of the most common signs of the medical condition.

The Loose Women panellist’s mother died following a series of strokes in 2018.

Ms Adams has since joined charity Chest, Heart and Stroke Scotland (CHSS) in its efforts to being back public awareness campaign Fast, which warns about the signs of a stroke and the need to take urgent action.

The Scottish TV presenter and campaigners will send their message to the Scottish Government on World Stroke Day on Saturday.

Ms Adams said she regrets not taking her mother Cathie to hospital when she saw the signs of a Transient Ischaemic Attack, commonly known as a mini-stroke, two weeks before she suffered a major stroke in 2017.

Her mother received hospital treatment in Forth Valley before returning home to recover.

She continued to need care and support having been unable to regain her ability to walk when in July 2018 she had a second stroke and died a few weeks later.

Ms Adams said: “It’s so important that people recognise the signs of stroke and understanding they need to act fast.

“I’ll always regret not taking my mum straight to hospital when I saw a strange flicker across her face.

“She insisted she just needed a good night’s sleep but within a fortnight she had her first major stroke.

“Let’s make sure we don’t live with ‘if onlys’.”

About 25 people a day will have a stroke in Scotland, according to CHSS.

The health charity said the medical condition is one of Scotland’s biggest killers and a leading cause of severe disability – with two thirds of stroke survivors leaving hospital with a disability, and one third giving up work as a result of their stroke.

Latest figures show 3,828 people died in Scotland as a result of having a stroke in 2021.

Ms Adams will be joining survivors, including Chris Forsyth, 57, from Livingston, who suffered a stroke in January this year.

Mr Forsyth claimed it was his wife Sharron’s quick response that meant he got the urgent medical attention he needed to survive.

Recalling his recovery, he said: “When I saw some of the patients in the stroke ward, I realised how lucky I’d been.

“I’m only now starting to accept what happened to me, and I class it as a brain injury.”

CHSS said the Fast campaign has not run nationwide since before the pandemic.

Allan Cowie, CHSS’s interim chief executive it needs to be reintroduced to “increase recognition of stroke across the country, assist with early detection and help improve people’s recovery following a stroke.”

“By the end of today, 25 people across Scotland will have had a stroke,” he said.

“It is vital that people are aware of the signs and symptoms of stroke and phone 999 immediately if someone needs urgent medical attention.

“By getting help quickly, it not only increases people’s chance of survival but can help reduce disability.

“Fast is a simple acronym to help people recognise the most common signs and symptoms of stroke.

“We’re calling for the Scottish Government to reintroduce a national Fast campaign to increase recognition of stroke across the country, assist with early detection and help improve people’s recovery following a stroke.”

In response, a Scottish Government spokesperson said: “We are working with the National Advisory Committee for Stroke to improve how stroke care is delivered in Scotland.

“We published the committee’s Progressive Stroke Pathway in March 2022 and work is under way to consider how the recommendations will be prioritised and implemented, including consideration of new campaigns to raise awareness of strokes and Transient Ischaemic Attacks or ‘mini-strokes’.

“More information about the symptoms of stroke and what people should do if they see someone with FAST symptoms can be found online at nhsinform.scot.”

Fast stands for face, can the person smile, does one side of their face droop?; arm – can they lift both arms?; speech – is their speech slurred or muddled?; and time – if any one of these symptoms are present, call 999.

