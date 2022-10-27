Royal Mint begins production of first coins for circulation featuring the King

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Royal Mint begins production of first coins for circulation featuring the King

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 12.04am Updated: October 28 2022, 6.55am
The coins will be available to the public from December (Alistair Heap/PA)
The coins will be available to the public from December (Alistair Heap/PA)

Production of the first coins of the King for circulation has started at the Royal Mint, beginning the transition from Queen Elizabeth II to her son’s portrait on the nation’s coinage.

The move represents the biggest change to UK coinage since decimalisation, with a memorial 50 pence in honour of the late Queen appearing in the public’s change through banks and post offices from December.

Workers at the Royal Mint in Llantrisant, south Wales, will produce 9.6 million copies of the coin to mark the Queen’s death at the age of 96.

In tribute to the Queen, the reverse of the 50p features the design that originally appeared on coins to commemorate her coronation at Westminster Abbey in 1953.

It includes the four quarters of the Royal Arms depicted within a shield, with emblems of the home nations – a rose, a thistle, a shamrock and a leek.

There are approximately 27 billion coins bearing the portrait of the late Queen currently in circulation in the UK and these will remain legal tender, being replaced over time as they become damaged or worn and to meet demand.

Historically, it has been common for coins featuring different monarchs to be used at the same time and this will now happen with coins of the late Queen and Charles.

Kevin Clancy, director of the Royal Mint Museum, said: “For many people this will be the first time in their lives that they have seen a new monarch appear on money.

The 50p coin (Alistair Heap/PA)
The memorial 50p coin in honour of the Queen (Alistair Heap/PA)

“It represents the biggest change to UK coinage since decimalisation and will usher in a new era where the coins of Queen Elizabeth II and Charles co-circulate in the UK.

“The new memorial 50 pence marks a moment in history and honours a landmark reign that lasted for 70 years.”

The coins will be made on demand in line with the wishes of the King and the late Queen, who asked for minimal waste during the process.

Rebecca Morgan, director of collector services at the Royal Mint, confirmed that “nothing is removed or changed just for change’s sake”.

Mr Jennings officially started production of the coins (Alistair Heap/PA)
Mr Jennings officially started production of the coins (Alistair Heap/PA)

“It wasn’t unusual to see two or three different monarchs on coins before decimalisation,” she said.

“As a result of decimalisation, most people under the age of 50 only ever have seen Queen Elizabeth II in their pockets.”

The 50 pence coin was chosen as it is one of the most popular for people to start collecting.

“I think it is really poignant that the King’s first coins are in tribute to his late mother,” Ms Morgan added.

“The only difference on the reverse of the coin is the date on either side of the leek, which is 2022 rather than 1953.”

It takes between 18 months to two years to design a coin, with the monarch personally signing off each one.

Before her death, the Queen signed off a number of coins – including a Harry Potter commemorative series – and production of these will continue.

This will mean that two of the Harry Potter series will feature the Queen, with the final two bearing the portrait of the King.

The coins will be packed in cartons of 100,000 before being delivered to banks (Alistair Heap/PA)
The coins will be packed in cartons of 100,000 before being delivered to banks (Alistair Heap/PA)

Production of coins with the Queen’s portrait will conclude by the end of the year.

Acclaimed British artist Martin Jennings, who usually works in bronze and stone, designed the official portrait of Charles to be struck onto coins.

In the portrait, Charles faces to the left, the opposite direction to his mother. This is because tradition states monarchs face the opposite way to their predecessors on coinage.

Tradition also dictates that Kings do not wear crowns in their portraits on coins, while Queens are pictured crowned.

Mr Jennings worked with images of Charles taken to mark his 70th birthday and began by drawing his design on paper, before creating a model in plaster.

“It is extremely painstaking work with microns of material,” he said. “It has to be an absolute likeness. It is a portrait of the monarch but also of the individual.”

The completed plaster cast was then handed to experts at the Royal Mint, where it was digitally reduced to fit the size of each coin denomination.

“It has been a big design challenge,” Mr Jennings said. “The placing of everything is exactly precise, such as the spacing between the letters, the proximity with the head.

Mr Jennings with the coin (Alistair Heap/PA)
Mr Jennings with the coin (Alistair Heap/PA)

“It is a huge honour. It is extraordinary to think that the smallest piece of work that I have ever done is that one that is going to be reproduced in the most multiples.”

Previous works by Mr Jennings include a sculpture of poet Sir John Betjeman at St Pancras Station, one of nurse Mary Seacole by Westminster Bridge and a bronze bust of the Queen Mother at St Paul’s Cathedral.

Mr Jennings, who officially started production of the 50p coins at the Royal Mint, described seeing them in person as “astonishing”.

“So many are so quickly produced and they are all so perfect, it is remarkable,” he said.

To make the 9.6 million coins, four presses will be running for 16 hours a day at the Royal Mint’s site.

Each press can strike 400 coins per minute, making around 20,000 coins an hour.

The coins are checked and counted before being packed into cartons of 100,000, which are then sent to banks and sorting offices across the country.

