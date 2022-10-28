At least 31 dead after floods and landslides in south Philippines

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

At least 31 dead after floods and landslides in south Philippines

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 8.11am Updated: October 28 2022, 9.17am
Rescuers use boats to evacuate residents from flooded areas due to Tropical Storm Nalgae at Parang, Maguindanao province (Coast Guard via AP)
Rescuers use boats to evacuate residents from flooded areas due to Tropical Storm Nalgae at Parang, Maguindanao province (Coast Guard via AP)

At least 31 people have died and nine others are missing after flash floods and landslides set off by torrential rains swamped a southern Philippine province, officials have said.

At least 26 people have died in the neighbouring towns of Datu Odin Sinsuat and Datu Blah Sinsuat, while five others died in Upi town, all in Maguindanao province.

A rescue team was deployed to a tribal village at the foot of a mountain in Datu Odin Sinsuat to check on reports that floods and landslides also hit houses in the area, officials said, adding there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Philippines Storm
Rescuers use boats to evacuate residents from flooded areas due to Tropical Storm Nalgae at Sigma, Capiz province (Coast Guard via AP)

The unusually heavy rains that flooded several towns in Maguindanao and outlying provinces overnight in mountainous regions with marshy plains were caused by Tropical Storm Nalgae, which was expected to hit the country’s eastern coast from the Pacific Ocean on Saturday morning, according to forecasters.

Floodwaters rapidly rose in many low-lying villages, forcing some villagers to climb onto their roofs, where they were rescued by army troops, police and volunteers.

The floods started to recede when the rains eased Friday morning.

“In one area in Upi only the attic of a school can be seen above the floodwater,” one officer said, referring to a flood-engulfed town in Maguindanao.

The wide rain bands of Nalgae, the 16th storm to hit the Philippine archipelago this year, enabled it to dump rains in the country’s south although the storm was blowing farther north, government forecaster Sam Duran said.

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippines each year.

It is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the south-east Asian archipelago one of the world’s most disaster-prone areas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from UK & World

Jemma Mitchell killed her friend Mee Kuen Chong and dumped her body (Metropolitan Police/PA)
‘Evil’ Jemma Mitchell jailed for life on TV for killing and beheading friend
Warmer, drier weather, as seen across the UK this summer may have a big impact on autumn colour (Yui Mok/PA)
Heat and drought of summer has left autumn drawn out and muted, say experts
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern looks around Scott’s Terra Nova hut at Cape Evans in Antarctica (NZ Herald/Pool Photo via AP)
New Zealand’s leader Jacinda Ardern makes rare trip to Antarctica
Fifighters work at the site of burning tanks after shelling of an oil depot by Ukrainian forces in Shakhtarsk, Donetsk (AP)
Russian troops pummel Bakhmut as Putin seeks visible gains in Ukraine
Brazil’s ‘Amazonas’ warmed up for the women’s Rugby League World Cup against France at Featherstone (PA)
Brazil’s ‘Amazonas’ beat the odds as excitement builds for World Cup opener
Northern Ireland voters are expected to return to polling stations in December following a failure by politicians to restore devolved government at Stormont (PA)
Why are voters in Northern Ireland poised for a return to the polls?
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Kyodo via AP)
Japan’s cabinet approves spending plan to counter inflation
The activists sprayed paint on the Rolex building in Knightsbridge (Just Stop Oil/PA)
Just Stop Oil activists spray orange paint on Rolex building in central London
Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shahid Khan is committed to London (John Walton/PA)
Shahid Khan says London will be permanent part of Jacksonville Jaguars’ identity
Safety experts have expressed alarm at the dismissal of several senior Twitter executives (Yui Mok/PA)
Elon Musk takeover could ‘unravel’ Twitter safety progress, campaigner warns

Most Read

1
Lisa Scott with her dog Millie-Moo
Paramedic investigated over conduct at scene of Fife crash that killed Perth woman
2
Peter Fyfe's out-of-control dog later killed Adam Watts (right) at his Auchterhouse kennels.
Dog that killed Angus kennel owner mauled woman in Dundee street attack
3
green fireworks light up the tayside sky
13 cracking fireworks displays taking place across Tayside and Fife
4
Mark Dillon appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Tradesmen smashed up rival company’s vans in Perth
5
Huge plumes of smoke billowing over Myreside Farm, Inverkeilor. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Firefighters battle through the night to tackle farm building blaze in Angus
6
Bartosz with his sons Alexander (3) and Michal (10). Image Bartosz Maroszek
Perth dad reveals what it’s like to live with a brain tumour – and…
7
Erol Yazgam, owner of Ayasofya Turkish Grill. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.
Blow for ‘angry’ customers as Perth takeaway’s 3.30am licence refused
8
The incident happened on Old Glamis Road, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Disabled man reveals moment masked raiders threatened him with axe in Dundee home
9
A man wearing a blue jumper standing in a blueberry field.
Perthshire farm giving away blueberry crop worth millions of pounds
10
29 Oct 1977 'Arbroath Road siege, Dundee'. 24/1/78, L/Ed.
Claypotts Siege: How double murderer on the run sparked night of terror in Dundee…

More from The Courier

To go with story by Matteo Bell. West End residents are asking for parking fees to be dropped Picture shows; Roseangle car park. Roseangle, Dundee. Matteo Bell/DCT Media Date; 20/12/2021
West End parking permits back on the table for seven Dundee car parks
Photo shows Peter Thomson standing in front of a polytunnel.
COURIER OPINION: Politicians cannot stand by while Perthshire farmers are forced to abandon food
To go with story by Matteo Bell. The A9 has been restricted between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath following a crash. Picture shows; The A9 between Crossgates and Cowdenbeath.. Cowdenbeath, Fife. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 28/10/2022
Driver reported following A92 crash at Hill of Beath
The B945 road in Fife has been blocked because of the vehicle fire. Image: Fife Jammer Locations.
Tractor fire blocking road near Tayport
The Barrelman is open for a night out in Dundee.
Meet the Dundee bar that offers sustainable food and drink choices – and a…
Fairytale of New York performers on stage
Enjoy your favourite festive tunes at one-night-only Christmas show in Dundee
Absentee Mulgrew. Pic: SNS
Charlie Mulgrew sidelined until after World Cup as Dundee United kids are urged to…
The stars of Scottish comedy favourite Still Game will be sharing their memories in Dundee next weekend.
Still Game cast head for Dundee, for a bit of gossip and a lot…
The Vintage Girls' Orchestral Spectacular starts the weekend with their close harmony vocals.
Big names, big sounds for Dundee Jazz Festival
Dundee's Jordan McGhee (Image: SNS).
Dundee's Jordan McGhee on 'big expectations', Queen's Park dangers and commuting with Paul McGowan

Editor's Picks

Most Commented