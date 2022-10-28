Japan’s cabinet approves spending plan to counter inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Japan’s cabinet approves spending plan to counter inflation

By Press Association
October 28 2022, 10.09am
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Kyodo via AP)
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Kyodo via AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s government has approved a hefty economic package that will include government funding of about 29 trillion yen (£172 billion) to soften the burden of costs from rising utility rates and food prices.

Inflation has been rising in Japan along with globally surging prices, while a weakening of the yen against the dollar has amplified costs for imports.

The stimulus package includes subsidies for households that are largely seen as an attempt by Mr Kishida to lift his plunging popularity.

His government has been rocked by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s close ties to the South Korean-based Unification church, which surfaced after the assassination of former leader Shinzo Abe in July.

“We will make sure to deliver the measures to everyone and do our utmost so that people can feel supported in their daily lives,” Mr Kishida said after preliminary approval of the package earlier in the day.

Japan has stuck to using fiscal measures, or government spending, to counter current economic challenges.

While central banks around the world are raising interest rates aggressively to try to tame decades-high inflation, Japan’s inflation rate is a relatively moderate 3% and the greater fear is that the economy will stall, not overheat.

Fumio Kishida
Mr Kishida’s popularity has plummeted (AP)

The Bank of Japan, which has kept its benchmark rate at minus 0.1% since 2016, kept its longstanding lax monetary policy at a policy making meeting that wrapped up on Friday.

In doing so, it runs the risk of seeing the yen weaken further since the US Federal Reserve is still raising rates, which tends to push the dollar higher. That in turn will raise prices in Japan since it imports much of what it consumes.

The overall size of the package, including private-sector funding and fiscal measures, is expected to amount to 71.6 trillion yen (£422 trillion), Mr Kishida said.

The plan includes about 45,000 yen (£258) subsidies for household electricity and gas bills and coupons worth 100,000 yen (£586) for women who are pregnant or rearing babies.

The 29 trillion yen spending package will be part of a supplementary budget that still must be approved by the parliament.

Mr Kishida vowed to compile and submit a budget plan and get it approved as soon as possible.

His support ratings have sunk since July amid public criticisms over his Liberal Democratic Party’s longstanding cosy ties with the Unification Church, which is accused of brainwashing adherents into making huge donations, causing financial hardships and breaking up families.

An LDP internal survey showed about half of its 400 legislators were tied to the church, though not as followers.

Mr Kishida’s economy minister, Daishiro Yamagiwa, was obliged to resign earlier this week because of his ties with the church and his failure to explain them.

He was replaced by former health minister Shigeyuki Goto.

The hefty spending package will require issuing of more government bonds, further straining Japan’s worsening national debt that has piled up as the government spent heavily to counter the impact of the pandemic.

Japan now has a long-term debt exceeding 1.2 quadrillion yen (£7 trillion), or more than 200% of the size of its economy.

