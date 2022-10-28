Russian troops pummel Bakhmut as Putin seeks visible gains in Ukraine

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Russian soldiers are slowly edging closer in their attempt to seize the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

Troops are pummelling the city with artillery in an attempt to prise it from Ukrainian hands in order to complete Moscow’s goal of capturing the entire Donbas region bordering Russia.

While much of the fighting in the last month has unfolded in southern Ukraine’s Kherson region, the battle heating up around Bakhmut demonstrates Russian President Vladimir Putin’s desire for visible gains following weeks of clear setbacks in Ukraine.

Taking Bakhmut would rupture Ukraine’s supply lines and open a route for Russian forces to press on toward Kramatorsk and Sloviansk – key Ukrainian strongholds in Donetsk province.

Ukrainian soldiers fire a mortar in the front line near Bakhmut (AP)

Pro-Moscow separatists have controlled part of Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk province since 2014.

Before invading Ukraine, Mr Putin recognised the independence of the rebels’ self-proclaimed republics. Last month, he illegally annexed the Donetsk, Luhansk and two other provinces that Russian forces occupied or mostly occupied.

Russia has battered Bakhmut with rockets for more than five months. The ground assault accelerated after its troops forced the Ukrainians to withdraw from Luhansk in July.

The line of contact is now on the city’s outskirts, with mercenaries from the Wagner Group, a shadowy Russian military company, reported to be leading the charge.

Russia’s prolonged drive for Bakhmut exposes Moscow’s “craziness”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a nightly address to the nation this week.

Bakhmut is the site of the heaviest battle against Russian troops in the Donetsk region (AP)

“Day after day, for months, they have been driving people there to their deaths, concentrating the maximum power of artillery strikes there,” Mr Zelensky said.

The shelling killed at least three people between Wednesday and Thursday, according to local authorities.

Ukraine’s military is firing mortars and heavy artillery to repel the Russian forces who were less than three miles away by early Thursday, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington.

Russia needs a victory in Bakhmut given it losing control over large swaths of the north-eastern region of Kharkiv to a Ukrainian counter-offensive last month and its deteriorating position in Kherson. The areas were among the first the Russian military captured after the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Samuel Ramani, an associate fellow at the Royal United Services Institute, a defence and security think tank based in London, said: “Russia’s suffering defeats across the board. They need the optics of some kind of an offensive victory to assuage critics at home and to show the Russian public that this war is still going to plan.”

A local resident inspects a truck that was damaged after an overnight Russian attack in Kramatorsk, Ukraine (AP)

The Wagner Group has played a prominent role in the war, and human rights organisations have accused its soldiers for hire of committing atrocities.

Their deployment around Bakhmut reflects the city’s strategic important to Moscow. However, it is unclear if the mercenaries have made many tangible gains, according to Mr Ramani.

“We’re seeing a situation where the Wagner Group is quite effective at creating terror amongst the local residents but much less effective at actually capturing and holding territory,” he said.

At the very best they’re gaining one kilometre (0.6 miles) a week toward Bakhmut, he added.

While in the city this week, journalists from The Associated Press saw burned-out cars, destroyed buildings and people struggling to survive amid a cacophony of constant shelling.

Bakhmut has been without electricity or water for a month, and residents worry about heating their homes as temperatures drop.

The city had a population of about 73,000 people before the war, but approximately 90% have left the city, according to Pavlo Kyrylenko, the Ukrainian governor of the Donetsk region.