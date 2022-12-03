Protesters target Salt Bae’s London steak restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Protesters target Salt Bae’s London steak restaurant

By Press Association
December 3 2022, 7.42pm Updated: December 4 2022, 8.04am
Activists have targeted the Knightsbridge steak restaurant owned by Salt Bae
Activists have targeted the Knightsbridge steak restaurant owned by Salt Bae(Sportimage/Alamy/PA)

Environmental activists were physically removed from Salt Bae’s Knightsbridge steakhouse by staff after a protest at the venue.

Demonstrators from Animal Rebellion, an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion, entered Nusr-Et in the upmarket central London district on Saturday evening and sat at empty tables.

Shortly before 7pm, and to the applause of diners, the protesters were carried out of the restaurant, which serves gold-plated steaks costing up to £1,450, and put on the pavement outside.

They said they targeted the restaurant because it is symbolic of a “broken system”, with millions using food banks while influencer chefs make money from food with a high environmental impact.

The Metropolitan Police said the protest was reported but the demonstrators left before officers were sent out.

Activists questioned the actions of restaurant staff afterwards, with one saying: “I’m not sure they’re allowed to do that.”

One protester, Orin Cooley-Green, 21, said: “It was tougher than police would do it.”

Student Ben Thomas, 20, said: “We just sat there. Wait staff were quite civil but the members of the public… Two of them got quite aggressive at one point.
“The woman kept giving me really dirty looks just for being there.

Animal Rebellion said protesters occupied Mana in Manchester
Animal Rebellion said protesters also occupied Mana in Manchester (Animal Rebellion/PA)

“The customers clapped as we were picked up and taken outside.

“I did not feel I was being held securely.”

The Metropolitan Police said officers “were made aware” of the protest at 6.08pm.

“The group subsequently left the area and police attendance was not required,” the force said.

Nusr-Et has been contacted for comment.

Salt Bae, whose real name is Nusret Gokce and who shared a picture of himself at the World Cup on Friday, became a viral internet hit for his salt-sprinkling technique.

The protest group said in a press release it is calling for “a plant-based food system and mass rewilding”. Mr Thomas added:  “Restaurants like these are symbolic of a broken system.

“Whilst two million people are relying on food banks in the UK right now, influencer chefs are selling gold-plated steaks for more than £1,000.

“Steaks, and other red meats, that we know carry the highest environmental impacts.”

It comes weeks after a similar stunt at Gordon Ramsay’s three-star Michelin restaurant in Chelsea.

The group staged a similar stunt at Manchester’s Michelin-star Mana restaurant later in the evening, it said.

The group said at least six people had been arrested “with more likely to follow soon” following the action.

Photographs showed up to 16 smartly dressed protesters posing at tables holding their so-called “green menu”, which lists the range of issues behind their campaign.

