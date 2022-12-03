Another milestone and another goal for Lionel Messi as Argentina beat Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Another milestone and another goal for Lionel Messi as Argentina beat Australia

By Press Association
December 3 2022, 9.14pm
Lionel Messi, right, celebrates after firing Argentina into a first-half lead against Australia (Martin Rickett/PA)
Lionel Messi, right, celebrates after firing Argentina into a first-half lead against Australia (Martin Rickett/PA)

Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th senior appearance with the opening goal as Argentina booked their place in the World Cup quarter-finals by beating Australia 2-1.

Messi produced the first moment of quality to break the deadlock towards the end of the first half and Julian Alvarez pounced on a goalkeeping error to put two-time world champions Argentina in full control early in the second.

Australia went down fighting at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium and ensured an anxious finale after Craig Goodwin’s deflected shot reduced the deficit.

And it needed a superb last-ditch tackle from Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez to deny Australia’s Aziz Behich what would have been a stunning equaliser in the 80th minute.

A last-eight clash with the Netherlands on Friday now awaits Argentina, who recovered from a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opening match of the tournament to finish top of Group C.

Australia’s supporters were heavily outnumbered by Argentina’s fans as an expected cagey opening unfolded.

The Socceroos’ well-drilled line-up forced Argentina to take a patient, cautious approach and it was not until the 17th minute when the South Americans first threatened.

Messi scored his first goal in the World Cup knockout stages to give Argentina a first-half lead
Messi scored his first goal in the World Cup knockout stages to give Argentina a first-half lead (Peter Byrne/PA)

Messi picked out Alejandro Gomez on the left, but the winger blazed his shot high and wide.

There was little goalmouth action in the opening half-hour, while Australia looked comfortable in possession and forced the game’s first two corners.

But Messi injected some much-needed dynamism in the 35th minute, playing a one-two with Nicolas Otamendi on the edge of the penalty area and side-footing home into the bottom corner.

It was his 789th career goal, his 94th in 169 senior appearances for his country and his first in the World Cup knockout stages.

Argentina’s Julian Alvarez, right, pounced on goalkeeper Mat Ryan's error to put his side 2-0 up
Argentina’s Julian Alvarez, right, pounced on goalkeeper Mat Ryan’s error to put his side 2-0 up (Peter Byrne/PA)

Argentina comfortably retained possession at the start of the second half and Messi slipped as he appeared set to score his second of the match.

Australia were left a mountain to climb after conceding an unfortunate goal in the 57th minute.

Goalkeeper Mat Ryan miscontrolled a backpass and Manchester City striker Alvarez nipped in to slot home his second goal of the tournament.

Argentina were happy to keep the ball, but after substitute Nicolas Tagliafico dragged his effort wide, Australia reduced the deficit with a deflected goal out of nowhere.

Goodwin tried his luck from outside the box and his shot struck Enzo Fernandez and flew into the bottom corner.

Australia went close to a brilliant equaliser in the 80th minute when Dundee United’s Behich weaved his way past four defenders into the area, but Manchester United centre-half Martinez’s flying tackle blocked the shot.

Argentina went close to regaining their two-goal lead through Martinez, who fired two shots off target and had a third well saved.

But Argentina’s jubilant fans held their breath in the closing moments of time added on when Australia’s teenage substitute Garang Kuol forced goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez into a crucial save.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented