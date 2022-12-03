St Edward’s Crown to be re-sized for King ahead of coronation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
St Edward’s Crown to be re-sized for King ahead of coronation

By Press Association
December 3 2022, 10.01pm
The St Edward’s Crown (Buckingham Palace/PA)
The St Edward’s Crown (Buckingham Palace/PA)

The St Edward’s Crown has been removed from the Tower of London to be resized for the King ahead of the Coronation.

Buckingham Palace said the historic centrepiece of the Crown Jewels had been taken to allow for modification work to begin before the ceremony on May 6.

The movement of the priceless crown was kept secret until it was safely delivered.

Versions of the St Edward’s Crown are thought to have been used at the moment of coronation for British and English monarchs since the 13th century.

Queen Elizabeth II wearing the St Edward's Crown (PA)
Queen Elizabeth II wearing the St Edward’s Crown (PA)

The current crown was made for Charles II in 1661, as a replacement for the medieval crown which had been melted down in 1649.

The original was thought to date back to the 11th-century royal saint, Edward the Confessor, the last Anglo-Saxon king of England.

It is St Edward’s Crown that appears in the royal coat of arms of the United Kingdom, the Royal Mail logo and in badges of the Armed Forces.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday: “St Edward’s Crown, the historic centrepiece of the Crown Jewels, has been removed from the Tower of London to allow for modification work to begin ahead of the Coronation on Saturday May 6 2023.”

The coronation will take place in Westminster Abbey, eight months after the monarch’s accession and the death of the Queen.

The Imperial State Crown which will be worn by King Charles III on his Coronation day (Buckingham Palace/PA)
The Imperial State Crown which will be worn by King Charles III on his Coronation day (Buckingham Palace/PA)

It is understood that the ceremony will include the same core elements of the traditional service, which has retained a similar structure for more than 1,000 years, while also recognising the spirit of our times.

Charles’s coronation is expected to be on a smaller scale and shorter, with suggestions that it could last just one hour.

It is also expected to be more inclusive of multi-faith Britain than past coronations but will be an Anglican service, with the Queen Consort crowned alongside Charles.

Guest numbers will be reduced from 8,000 to around 2,000, with peers expected to wear suits and dresses instead of ceremonial robes, and a number of rituals, such as the presentation of gold ingots, axed.

It comes after the Daily Mirror reported the King was planning a scaled-back and “less expensive” ceremony than the late Queen’s in 1953, which lasted around three hours, in acknowledgement of Britain’s cost-of-living crisis.

The late Queen’s coronation was a carnival of celebration, with half a million spectators lining her procession route on June 2.

The King during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London (Victoria Jones/PA)
The King during the Accession Council at St James’s Palace, London (Victoria Jones/PA)

Despite initial reservations, the late Queen eventually agreed to the TV cameras being present in Westminster Abbey to capture the historic event, with licence holders doubling in anticipation.

An estimated 27 million people in Britain alone watched the coronation live on their black and white televisions, and the images were beamed around the world.

The uncrowned Queen Elizabeth II set out from Buckingham Palace in the Golden State Coach, with the procession some 250 strong including traditional representatives from crown, church and state as it entered the abbey.

The Queen’s coronation dress, by couturier Norman Hartnell, was a white satin gown and was encrusted with diamonds, gold and silver bullion, seed pearls, crystals, pale amethysts and sequins to create a shimmering effect.

The service, which took place in front of a congregation of more than 8,000, began with the Archbishop of Canterbury Dr Geoffrey Fisher’s declaration to the assembled bishops: “Sirs, I here present unto you Queen Elizabeth, your undoubted Queen.”

After the ceremony, trumpets sounded and royal gun salutes were fired at the Tower of London and elsewhere.

Each Commonwealth prime minister had his own carriage for the longer return procession to the Palace and coronation chicken was invented for the foreign guests who were to be entertained afterwards.

The night came to an end as hundreds of thousands on London’s Victoria Embankment watched a lavish coronation fireworks display.

