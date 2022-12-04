What the papers say – December 4 By Press Association December 4 2022, 1.36am What the papers say – December 4 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The papers take a look at royal dramas, nurses strikes and the migrant crisis. Reported tensions on the eve of the the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Netflix series are front page of the Daily Mirror, The Sun and the Sunday Express. Sunday's front page: Utterly explosive#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/YqmAHj7lD3 pic.twitter.com/0fHu4YDFO0— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) December 3, 2022 SUN ON SUNDAY: Harry – Brits need lessons #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/wIvn08Vfse— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 3, 2022 Sunday's front cover: William – I'll fight backhttps://t.co/cRbcMc4BL4#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/PQ8NHJXSx0— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) December 3, 2022 The Observer and The Daily Telegraph report on the nurses’ ongoing industrial dispute. Tomorrow’s front page pic.twitter.com/lW0oFYk6Cq— The Observer (@ObserverUK) December 3, 2022 SUNDAY TELEGRAPH: Pharmacies drafted in to break NHS strike / @vicderbyshire – the taboo I had to break #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/o1krT9kYEX— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 3, 2022 The Government has yet to begin construction on buildings promised to house migrants, with ministers “stalling” on the plan to end the use of hotels, according to The Independent. INDEPENDENT DIGITAL:: Ministers stall on plan to end use of migrant hotels #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/mwQdRHaiQv— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 3, 2022 The Sunday Times adds the Tories are planning “tough new laws” for asylum seekers that would remove the right to stay from anyone who arrives illegally. SUNDAY TIMES: Panicking Tories plan tough new laws on asylum #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5XAdsEJUsV— Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) December 3, 2022 Sunday People and the Daily Star Sunday lead on England’s game against Senegal tonight at the World Cup. Sunday's front page: YES WE KANE#TomorrowsPapersTodayhttps://t.co/maH8uYG998 pic.twitter.com/wAry2kRIvM— The Sunday People (@thesundaypeople) December 3, 2022 Tomorrow's front page – 'Come on England'https://t.co/LbdKIAoRyZ#Tomorrowsfrontpage pic.twitter.com/oe5Qmu3qRq— Daily Star (@dailystar) December 3, 2022 Already a subscriber? 