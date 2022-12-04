England beat Senegal to set up World Cup quarter-final against holders France

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

England beat Senegal to set up World Cup quarter-final against holders France

By Press Association
December 4 2022, 8.56pm Updated: December 4 2022, 9.58pm
England beat Senegal to reach the World Cup quarter-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)
England beat Senegal to reach the World Cup quarter-finals (Martin Rickett/PA)

England set up a mouthwatering World Cup quarter-final against reigning champions France as Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka struck against Senegal.

Playing in their first knockout match on the world stage since the agonising extra-time 2018 semi-final loss to Croatia, Gareth Southgate’s men showed their quality to progress in Qatar.

Kane became England’s highest ever scorer at major tournaments after Henderson opened the scoring, with Saka superbly wrapping up a comfortable 3-0 win against Senegal in Sunday’s last-16 contest at Al Bayt Stadium.

The reward is a return to Al Khor for a crunch clash against France next Saturday as last year’s European Championship runners-up take on the World Cup holders.

Southgate’s side will need to take their performance up a level given some of the problems Africa Cup of Nations winners Senegal were able to cause in a first half that ended with a quickfire England double.

Henderson was the unlikely man to open the scoring when coolly directing in the cutback from Jude Bellingham, who played a key role as England also scored with the final kick of the first half.

The 19-year-old led a brilliant breakaway that ended with Phil Foden playing on to 2018 Golden Boot winner Kane, who slammed home his first goal in Qatar to become the side’s eighth different goalscorer.

The England goalscoring record of Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney

That strike also left the prolific Tottenham striker on 52 England goals, one behind the all-time record set by Wayne Rooney.

Saka then joined Marcus Rashford – the man he replaced in the starting line-up on Sunday – on three goals at this World Cup and ended the contest when he delicately clipped the ball over Edouard Mendy early in the second half.

England were in cruise control from that point and Southgate rang the changes with progress assured to consecutive World Cup quarter-finals – something the national team last managed in 2002 and 2006.

Southgate had earlier lost the services of Raheem Sterling, who was absent from the last-16 clash due to a family matter on Sunday, while Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse overcame illness to take his place on the touchline.

Senegal’s superb support backed their team with relentless, rhythmic drumming in Al Khor, where England began with patience and composure.

Mendy flapped at a Bellingham cross before Kane fizzed over another ball from the left that Saka could not reach, with John Stones bundling off target.

Senegal settled and were proving an increasing threat, going agonisingly close in the 22nd minute.

Harry Maguire’s pass out was picked off by Krepin Diatta, who sent over a cross from the right that Boulaye Dia met with a volley that Stones took the sting out of before Ismaila Sarr lashed over the loose ball.

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
Senegal had their chances before England took the lead (Nick Potts/PA)

Sarr remonstrated with the referee after a goal kick was awarded, the Senegal forward appearing to indicate that Pickford had deflected his shot over at point-blank range, and there were handball appeals following the deflection off Stones, but a VAR check came to nothing.

England continued sloppily and were soon breathing another sigh of relief. Saka gave the ball away in a poor area and Sarr smartly slipped in Dia to get away a fizzing shot that Jordan Pickford stopped with a strong arm.

Senegal were looking confident and most likely to score, only for England to step up a gear and land the first blow.

Quick play down the left ended with Kane putting through Bellingham, with the teenager cutting back for Henderson to turn a low left-footed strike past Mendy in the 38th minute.

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
Jordan Henderson put England ahead (Mike Egerton/PA)

Cisse told Senegal’s players to focus and keep their cool as England pushed for a second before the break.

Saka centred for Kane but the skipper lifted over and Declan Rice saw a cross cut out, before England added another goal in stoppage time.

Bellingham collected the ball, burst forward and held off a challenger before playing left to Foden, whose first-time pass took a slight touch but still found Kane.

The skipper continued forward to rifle past Mendy and send the travelling England supporters wild.

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
Bukayo Saka wrapped up England’s win in the second half (Martin Rickett/PA)

England returned from the break with a spring in their step. Saka struck wide and a Kane pot shot was unconvincingly saved by Mendy, who would be beaten again in the 57th minute.

Luke Shaw won the ball and England quickly worked down the left, with Foden riding a challenge and crossing through Kalidou Koulibaly’s legs to Saka, who casually clipped over Mendy from 10 yards out.

Rashford and Jack Grealish replaced Saka and Foden as England flexed their strength in depth, with Mason Mount and Eric Dier joining them after Pape Matar Sarr tried to catch out Pickford from a free-kick.

Koulibaly was booked for a foul on Kane, who could not quite stretch enough to reach a Rashford cross after shaking off that knock.

Henderson made way for Kalvin Phillips and Rashford fired into the side-netting in stoppage time, with ‘Sweet Caroline’ echoing around the ground at full-time.

