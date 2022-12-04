Santa hats sent flying as England left dreaming of World Cup glory after 3-0 win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Santa hats sent flying as England left dreaming of World Cup glory after 3-0 win

By Press Association
December 4 2022, 10.28pm
England fans celebrate their third goal at Boxpark Wembley in London (PA)
England fans celebrate their third goal at Boxpark Wembley in London (PA)

Santa hats were sent flying and England fans were left dreaming of World Cup glory after a comprehensive 3-0 win over Senegal set up a quarter-final tie with holders France.

Supporters who had made the trip to Qatar said they were “loving every minute” of England’s journey in the competition, with one optimistic fan predicting a penalty shootout win in the next round.

Concerns were aired after the game after news emerged that the home of winger Raheem Sterling had been broken into by armed intruders.

Fans watch England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022
England fans celebrate their second goal of the game (Nigel French/PA)

The Chelsea forward was absent from the squad following the incident on Saturday evening, leaving him shaken and concerned about the well-being of his children.

Despite a cagey opening 30 minutes against Senegal on Sunday, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson calmed any England fears before Harry Kane’s goal on the stroke of half time saw beers thrown into the skies at fan parks across the nation.

A composed second-half Bukayo Saka finish rounded off another professional display, prompting a chorus of “football’s coming home” at the Croydon Boxpark in south London.

Three Lions supporters at the match admitted there were nerves ahead of kick-off as they were greeted by a carnival atmosphere of dancing Senegalese fans ahead of their crunch World Cup knockout game.

Labour leader Keir Starmer took to Twitter to say next week’s quarter-final will be a “huge game”, adding: “But is anyone else starting to believe that it might be coming home…?”

England fans Joe Hawkins and Sean Firmin, both aged 30 and from Middlesbrough, arrived in Qatar on Sunday morning, came straight to the Senegal game and have secured tickets for the quarter-final with France.

IT consultant Mr Hawkins, speaking outside the Al Bayt Stadium, said the first 30 minutes against Senegal were “tough going”, but felt the two goals before the break helped kill the game.

He told the PA news agency: “Jude Bellingham was the best player on the pitch – outstanding, wasn’t he?”

Radiographer Mr Firmin had predicted a 3-0 win against Senegal, adding of France: “I reckon it’ll be after extra time, I reckon it might go to penalties and I reckon we’ll do it on pens.”

Fans watch England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022
England fans celebrate their first goal at the Vinegar Yard in London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Teacher Marie Sibley, 50, who lives in Qatar by way of Shropshire, hailed the “fantastic” result for England after watching her sixth game at the World Cup.

The England fan told PA: “I’m loving every minute of it.”

She added: “It was really stressful but when those first two goals went in I relaxed a bit and the third one that was it, we knew we were going through.”

Asked if she was daring to dream, Ms Sibley replied: “Absolutely, my mum and dad have come over from England, so we’d love them to bring it home.”

England fan Karen Barham, 60, had admitted to being nervous ahead of the Senegal game but was relieved after the full-time whistle, despite a “very, very uncomfortable” opening 30 minutes.

Fans watch England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022
England set up a quarter-final tie with France after the 3-0 win (Victoria Jones/PA)

The solicitor, from Guildford, told PA she was “relieved. That first 30 minutes I was actually very, very uncomfortable and I was right behind the goal, second row, saying: ‘Give us a goal, the stress is killing us’, it was horrendous.

“The first 30 minutes was very, very tense and edgy and then (Jordan) Henderson is a quite unlikely goalscorer, but once we got one on the clock and then (Harry) Kane just in that added time before half-time, (Senegal) didn’t really do anything after.”

Ms Barham said there were “loads of positives”, including the clean sheet, adding: “For the people going home tomorrow they’re delighted England have got through but it’s tinged with that ‘oh god, I wish I was staying’.

“For those of us who think ‘I should now apply for settled status’ here because I’m out for the duration.”

Ms Barham said she will have to do some work from her accommodation to keep her clients happy, adding: “In his steady, workmanlike way, Gareth (Southgate) is delivering and so far we’ve done the job.”

Back in the UK, fans were full of praise of England youngster Jude Bellingham.

Adam Davison, 30, a mentor for children with autism who travelled from his home in Northamptonshire to watch the match at Croydon Boxpark with friends, said Bellingham was his man of the match “by a country mile”.

He added: “For such a young man, he has so much talent and maturity. He just dominated the pitch.

“He is a future captain of England. He has got so much confidence for a young lad.

“He drove down the midfield. He did not score, but that first goal would not have happened if it wasn’t for him.”

Minutes before the final whistle blew, supporters were chanting “England, England” at the south London venue.

White confetti was released as the game ended, and fans erupted into loud cheers, jumped together in celebration and punched the air.

Elsewhere, fans at The Eastney Tavern in Southsea, Hampshire, clapped and cheered as the final whistle blew.

After watching the match, regular Mark Ellinor said of England: “I think they have got it in them, they are a really strong side and we have a good chance of winning the whole thing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented