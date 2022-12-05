NHS England urges most vulnerable to get winter Covid-19 booster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

NHS England urges most vulnerable to get winter Covid-19 booster

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 12.05am
Around 6.4 million people are eligible for the booster jab because of a medical condition (PA)
Around 6.4 million people are eligible for the booster jab because of a medical condition (PA)

Covid-19 booster jabs have been given to more than two-thirds of those with a weakened immune system but hundreds of thousands of people who are at risk and more likely to become seriously ill have yet to come forward, health chiefs have warned.

NHS England said 67% of those with a weakened immune system has been vaccinated but some may not be aware they have a condition that makes them eligible for a top-up.

Pregnant women, people who have a learning disability or severe mental illness, or those with chronic conditions, blood cancer, diabetes, epilepsy and asthma, are among individuals considered at risk by the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) who can get a booster.

Around 6.4 million people are eligible for the booster jab because of a medical condition.

NHS national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said: “While we have seen fantastic uptake of the Covid booster, we know that there are hundreds of thousands of people out there who are at increased risk of serious illness and hospitalisation from Covid but are yet to come forward.

“Some of these people may not even be aware that they or a loved one meet the criteria to get a jab due to an existing condition they have.

“The NHS is now urging everyone to check whether they or someone they know meets the criteria – and to go on to the National Booking Service and self-declare if they are yet to do so – it could be the best gift you give a loved one this Christmas.”

It takes up to 14 days to get maximum protection from a booster dose and the public are being urged to act now ahead of the festive period.

More than 16 million people have had a Covid-19 booster while 18 million have had a flu jab, according to NHS England.

NHS England added that 71% of people who are considered to be severely immunosuppressed have had a top-up jab.

Health bosses also stressed the importance that carers and household contacts of anyone with a weakened immune system should also get boosted.

Everyone aged over 50 and health and social care workers can also get the jab on the NHS.

The NHS has now invited everyone they know about for the extra vaccine dose, but added around 350,000 people have self-declared as being at risk and health bosses encouraged others to step forward.

Pregnancy stock
Pregnant women are among those who can get a booster (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Douglas Twenefour, head of care at Diabetes UK, described vaccines as “the safest, most effective way of protecting us from coronavirus and flu”, adding:  “People with diabetes have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic and have a higher risk of becoming seriously ill if they get coronavirus.

“People with diabetes are also at a higher risk of developing serious complications from flu.”

Paul Howard, chief executive of Lupus UK said: “We have spoken with people who are ‘fatigued’ by the number and frequency of Covid-19 vaccines but it is recommended that higher-risk groups continue to have this additional protection.

“Recent evidence has shown that the more doses of Covid-19 vaccine an immunosuppressed person has, the more likely they are to produce a measurable immune response.”

Meg Stapleton, policy manager at the MS Society said the “relentless, painful and disabling” nature of the illness means it is important for sufferers to try and maintain their level of protection from Covid-19 along with the seasonal flu.

Helen Rowntree, chief executive officer at Blood Cancer UK, said: “While people with blood cancer might not respond to the Covid-19 vaccine as well as someone without blood cancer, some protection is better than none and the vaccine remains our best defence against the virus.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented