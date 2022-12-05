Three teachers arrested amid Japan nursery abuse claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three teachers arrested amid Japan nursery abuse claims

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 9.45am
Police investigators carry boxes of documents out of Sakura nursery school in Susono city, Shizuoka, central Japan (Kyodo News/AP)
Police investigators carry boxes of documents out of Sakura nursery school in Susono city, Shizuoka, central Japan (Kyodo News/AP)

Three teachers at a nursery school in central Japan have been arrested on suspicion of routinely abusing toddlers, including hitting their heads, holding them upside down and locking them up in a bathroom, in a case that has triggered outrage and allegations of a cover-up.

The Shizuoka prefectural police said they arrested three women on Sunday on suspicion of assaulting at least three toddlers in June at a nursery school in the city of Susono at the foot of Mount Fuji.

Susono Mayor Harukaze Murata told reporters on Monday that he has also filed a criminal complaint against the school’s director, Toshihiko Sakurai, for allegedly covering up the abuses, and urged police to widen their investigation.

In one case in June, one of the teachers is accused of holding a boy upside down. Another teacher pushed a girl in the face, according to police, and the third slapped the head of another boy.

Their arrests followed a police search of the private school on Saturday in response to the city’s revelation last week of 15 counts of alleged abuses between June and August.

Japan Child Abuse
Susono Mayor Harukaze Murata said he has also filed a criminal complaint against the school’s director (Kyodo News/AP)

Results of an internal investigation revealed that the three teachers routinely abused toddlers in their care, including slapping their face and heads, forcing them to cry, threatening them with a cutter knife, verbally abusing the children by calling them “ugly” and “fat”, and locking them up inside a toilet or storage room, according to the city.

Mayor Mr Murata accused the school director of “covering up” by having other teachers sign a paper requiring them to conceal the problem and delaying giving an explanation to the parents, calling his handling of the issue “heinous”.

The three teachers, all in their 30s, reportedly told investigators that their treatment of the toddlers was “discipline”, while the director said he had the document signed only to protect the privacy of those involved and denied trying to cover up the abuses.

The city has faced public criticism for sitting on the case for more than three months since a whistleblower first came forward to reveal “inappropriate” cases at the school in mid-August.

Mr Murata said he takes the criticism seriously and will take a pay cut for two months while also punishing three senior officials.

Separate investigations into possible abuse have been taking place in two other nursery schools.

In Sendai, northern Japan, officials are carrying out an internal inquiry following allegations that children had to strip into their underwear during meal time so they do not dirty their clothes.

And at a school in another northern city, Toyama, police are investigating teachers on suspicion that they locked up crying children in a storage facility or poked their back with a stick to order them to move.

Experts say nursery teachers tend to be low paid and schools face chronic staff shortages and a harsh working environment.

