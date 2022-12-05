Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan loses appeal against sexual assault conviction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Former Tory MP Imran Ahmad Khan loses appeal against sexual assault conviction

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 11.15am
Former MP Imran Ahmad Khan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Former MP Imran Ahmad Khan (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A former Tory MP jailed for groping a 15-year-old boy has lost a Court of Appeal challenge against his conviction and sentence.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 49, was jailed for 18 months at Southwark Crown Court in May, after being found guilty of sexual assaulting the teenager after a party in 2008.

Two days after winning his seat in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, in the December 2019 general election, Khan contacted one of the victim’s relatives expressing concerns about the 2008 incident, and the victim later went to police.

Khan was expelled from the Conservative Party and resigned, triggering a by-election in the constituency, following his conviction.

The former MP brought an appeal against his conviction and sentence, which was heard at the Court of Appeal in November.

Imran Ahmad Khan court case
Imran Ahmad Khan arrives at court for sentencing (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

His lawyers argued that his conviction was “unsafe” because the case against him was “weak” and was bolstered by “bad character evidence” in the form of a man who alleged he had been sexually assaulted as an adult by Khan in Pakistan in 2010.

They also argued his jail term was too long for the offence and should have been suspended.

But both appeals were dismissed by three senior judges in a ruling on Monday.

Dismissing the conviction appeal, Mr Justice Sweeney, sitting with Dame Victoria Sharp and Mr Justice Linden, said: “The (trial) judge was plainly entitled to conclude that the prosecution case in relation to (the victim’s) complaint was not weak. Indeed, in our view, the case was far from weak.”

He added: “Against that overall background, we have no doubt that the appellant’s trial was fair and that his conviction was safe.”

Mr Justice Sweeney said the judge also gave due consideration to suspending the sentence, especially in light of Khan’s frail mother’s care needs and the fact he was her sole carer before he was jailed, but concluded custody was necessary in all the circumstances.

He added: “In our view, on the particular facts of this case, he was entitled to reach that conclusion.”

Khan’s appeal hearing last month was attended by the Conservative MP for Reigate, Crispin Blunt, who previously claimed Khan’s conviction was  “a serious miscarriage of justice”.

Passing sentence in May, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker said: “The only regret you feel is towards yourself for having found yourself in the predicament you face as a result of your actions some 14 years ago.

“Although it may well be over the years you had let yourself believe you had got away with having committed this offence, I am sure you were aware from the outset there was a risk there would be a day of reckoning.”

The judge said Khan had displayed a “significant degree of brutality” in the lead-up to the assault, as he dragged his victim upstairs and threw him on to a bed.

The Crown Court also heard how he forced the then teenager to drink gin and tonic and asked him to watch pornography before the attack at a house in Staffordshire, after a party in January 2008.

The victim, who cannot be identified, said he was left feeling “scared, vulnerable, numb, shocked and surprised” after Khan, then 34, touched his feet and legs, coming within “a hair’s breadth” of his privates, as he went to sleep in a top bunk bed.

The court heard the victim was “inconsolable” when he ran to his parents after the attack.

A police report was made at the time, but no further action was taken because the boy did not want to make a formal complaint.

However, he told jurors “it all came flooding back” when he learned Khan was standing in the general election.

He said he was not “taken very seriously” when he made the allegation to the Tory press office days before Khan won the Wakefield seat, and went to police after Khan helped the Conservatives win a large Commons majority.

Khan, who is gay and a Muslim, claimed he only touched the Catholic teenager’s elbow when he “became extremely upset” after a conversation about his confused sexuality.

The politician said he was trying to be “kind” and “helpful”, but the boy became upset and “bolted” when the topic of pornography was raised.

Khan was found guilty of a single count of sexual assault after about five hours of deliberations by a jury.

Gudrun Young KC, representing Khan, who has a degenerative bone disease and is registered disabled, told the court in May the former MP had been “completely teetotal and celibate” for a number of years, and has “become somewhat of a recluse”, living with and caring for his elderly mother.

Ms Young said that since his election to Parliament his life has been in “freefall”, adding: “At every stage of this process, the investigation, charge, trial, everything he has worked for and achieved in his life has been gradually stripped away from him, ending in this conviction.”

She said Khan had gone from “high public office” with a successful career behind him to being “utterly and completely disgraced with his life and career in ruins, shamed and humiliated at every turn”.

“To say his reputation is in tatters does not do the matter justice. It has been completely destroyed,” she said.

“Mr Khan’s fall from grace has been spectacular.

“He will always be known as a disgraced former MP and he will take that to his grave.”

