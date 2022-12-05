Ukraine war sees global arms sales rise but watchdog warns of challenges ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukraine war sees global arms sales rise but watchdog warns of challenges ahead

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 12.07pm Updated: December 5 2022, 12.15pm
Global arms sales rose by nearly 2% in the past year, the seventh consecutive year of increases, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has said (Jeffrey Schaeffer/AP)
Global arms sales rose by nearly 2% in the past year, the seventh consecutive year of increases, the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute has said (Jeffrey Schaeffer/AP)

Global arms sales rose by nearly 2% in 2021, the seventh consecutive year of increases, an international arms sales watchdog noted on Monday.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (Sipri) added that the war in Ukraine has increased demand for weapons this year, but the conflict may also lead to a supply challenge, not least because Russia is a major supplier of raw materials used in arms production.

That could hamper efforts in the United States and Europe to strengthen their armed forces and replenish their stockpiles after sending billions of dollars’ worth of ammunition and other equipment to Ukraine, Sipri said.

“Increasing output takes time,” said senior researcher Diego Lopes da Silva, adding that if the supply chain disruptions continue “it may take several years for some of the main arms producers to meet the new demand created by the Ukraine war”.

Sipri noted that some reports indicate Russian companies are increasing production because of the war but have had difficulty accessing semiconductors and are also being affected by war-related sanctions.

It cited the example of a company which said it has not been able to receive payments for some of its arms export deliveries.

Arms sales in 2021 were up 1.9% to 592 billion US dollars (£481.3 billion), which was higher than the previous period but still below the average for the four years leading up to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A soldier holds a new M19 rifle made by Serbian armaments company Zastava Arms at an arms fair in Belgrade in October (Darko Vojinovic/AP)

In its report, published on Monday, Sipri said “many parts of the arms industry were still affected by pandemic-related disruptions in global supply chains in 2021, which included delays in global shipping and shortages of vital components”.

Dr Lucie Beraud-Sudreau, head of the Sipri military expenditure and arms production programme, said: “We might have expected even greater growth in arms sales in 2021 without persistent supply chain issues.”

She singled out companies, such as Airbus and General Dynamics, which also reported labour shortages.

The institute compiled a list of the world’s 100 largest arms-producing and military services companies.

Although US companies dominate arms sales – 40 US firms appeared on that list with sales totalling 299 billion dollars (£243.1 billion) in 2021 – the North America region was the only one to see a 0.9% drop in arms sales compared with 2020.

For 2021, 27 of the top 100 arms suppliers were headquartered in Europe and the region saw combined arms sales increase by 4.2% compared with 2020, totalling 123 billion dollars (£100 billion).

France and Italy recorded a 15% increase in sales among the 100 biggest arms companies, the biggest overall rise.

The combined arms sales of the 21 companies in Asia and Oceania that are included reached 136 billion dollars (£110.6 billion) in 2021 – a 5.8% increase.

As for Russia, six companies were included with total sales of 17.8 billion dollars (£14.5 billion) – a 0.4% increase from 2020.

Sipri noted that, ahead of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there were signs that stagnation was widespread across the Russian arms industry.

