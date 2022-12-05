China Communist Party chiefs pay respects to former leader Jiang Zemin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chinese President Xi Jinping and other current and previous top Communist Party officials paid their respects on Monday to former leader Jiang Zemin, who died last week at the age of 96.

State broadcaster CCTV showed Mr Xi, his predecessor, Hu Jintao, and others bowing to Mr Jiang’s body at a military hospital in Beijing.

The body was then sent for cremation at Babaoshan Cemetery, where many top leaders are interred.

The Chinese national flag is flown at half-mast at the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing after the death of former president Jiang Zemin (Ng Han Guan/AP)

A formal memorial service is scheduled for Tuesday at the Great Hall of the People, the seat of the ceremonial legislature in the centre of Beijing.

Mr Jiang led China out of isolation after the army crushed student-led pro-democracy protests centred on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square in 1989 and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth.

A trained engineer and former head of China’s largest city, Shanghai, Mr Jiang was president for a decade until 2003 and led the ruling Communist Party for 13 years until 2002.

After taking over from reformist leader Deng Xiaoping, he oversaw the return of Hong Kong from British rule in 1997 and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organisation in 2001.

A mourning hall for former Chinese President Jiang Zemin is set up inside the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in Hong Kong (Alan Mak/AP)

He died of leukaemia and multiple organ failure in Shanghai last Wednesday, state media reported. The party declared him a “great proletarian revolutionary” and “long-tested Communist fighter”.

The appearance by Mr Hu was his first in public since October 22, when he was unexpectedly guided off the stage during the closing ceremony of the national congress of the Communist Party.

No official explanation was given, and speculation over the incident has run from a health crisis to preventing an attempted protest by the 79-year-old former leader against Mr Xi, who has eliminated term limits on his position and appointed loyalists to all top positions.