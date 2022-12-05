Ben Stokes hails ‘mind-blowing’ achievement from England in Pakistan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ben Stokes hails ‘mind-blowing’ achievement from England in Pakistan

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 2.22pm Updated: December 5 2022, 3.37pm
Ollie Robinson, left, celebrates with Ben Stokes (Anjum Naveed/AP)
Ollie Robinson, left, celebrates with Ben Stokes (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Ben Stokes hailed a “mind-blowing” achievement from England after their aggressive, bold tactics paid off with a remarkable 74-run victory in the final session of day five of the first Test at Rawalpindi.

Pakistan resumed after tea requiring just 86 more runs to win and with five wickets remaining, but the tourists fought back to secure an unlikely victory on a very flat deck as the sun began to set over the stadium.

Coach Brendon McCullum and captain Stokes did not deviate from their attacking and unconventional approach with both bat and ball and were rewarded with a first England away win in 12 Tests on a pitch where just 14 wickets fell across all five days when Australia visited in March.

Stokes claimed it was one of his proudest achievements in an England shirt.

“I think it’s probably one of the best,” he said. “To be able to get a result on this type of wicket is mind-blowing and the effort that everyone has managed to put in this whole week is just incredible.

“I feel very honoured and I feel in a very privileged position to lead these lads out onto the field.

“Jimmy Anderson said to me before the match presentation that he was feeling quite emotional about this win – so to have a guy who has played 180 Test matches, who has experienced absolutely everything, to hear him say that about this Test match – I think that really makes you realise how special this week has been.”

Pakistan England Cricket
Jack Leach took the last wicket (Anjum Naveed/AP)

Jack Leach claimed the final wicket of Naseem Shah lbw following a lengthy rearguard effort from Pakistan for the final wicket, with all players surrounding the bat, including one on his knees in any attempt to wrangle a catch.

Spin bowler Leach said he felt like a “fraud” taking the final wicket – the only one to fall to spin in the fourth and final innings of the match.

On the winning moment, he said: “An unbelievable feeling, I’m just so happy we could get over the line.

“It’s felt like a very long game but really rewarding at the end of it to come away with a win and obviously so many good performances from the boys. To finish it off I felt a bit of a fraud to be honest because the quick boys had done the work, but it was amazing.”

England captain Stokes felt “emotional” following England’s hard-fought victory, and added on Sky Sports Cricket: “The amount of effort you put in, especially in the field on day five, you get that huge rush of adrenaline and excitement.

“Twenty minutes later your body starts to get stiff and you feel a bit of a comedown. That’s because of the realisation of what you’ve managed to achieve by winning a Test match on day five.

“It’s hard to explain but it’s something you only really get out of sport and it’s why you absolutely love playing.”

