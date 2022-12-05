Rape suspect went unidentified after Met forensic scientist ’caused undue delay’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rape suspect went unidentified after Met forensic scientist ’caused undue delay’

By Press Association
December 5 2022, 3.21pm
Met forensic scientist Ursula Collins arrives at court (Yui Mok/PA)
Met forensic scientist Ursula Collins arrives at court (Yui Mok/PA)

A man suspected of raping a 17-year-old girl was not identified for five years after a Metropolitan Police forensic scientist “caused undue delay” to the investigation, a court has heard.

The alleged victim was no longer willing to cooperate with police by the time of the DNA match following a review of reporting officer Ursula Collins’ casefile in March 2018, a jury was told.

Collins, 43, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court accused of “knowingly neglecting her duties” in eight criminal probes, including five separate allegations of rape, driving whilst unfit, robbery, and a shooting, between 2009 and 2018.

The jury was told one rape suspect had left the country and the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had closed the case by the time a DNA match was found after another scientist took over the case.

In another case involving the rape of a 17-year-old girl, a suspect was identified as a result of DNA analysis after a pair of knickers and a sanitary towel, first sent to the laboratory in November 2012, were re-examined following a review of the file in March 2018.

“But at that time – over five years after the complaint was made – the complainant was no longer willing to assist the police,” said prosecutor Deanna Heer KC on Monday.

Ursula Collins court case
Met forensic scientist Ursula Collins, 41 (Yui Mok/PA)

Collins, from Mitcham, south London, was suspended after the case was discovered and she is on trial at Southwark Crown Court, where she denies eight counts of misconduct in a public office.

Ms Heer described her as a “qualified and experienced” forensic scientist who occupied a “key role” in the investigation of crime.

“She caused undue delay to investigations and created an obvious and significant risk to the integrity of those criminal investigations,” she said.

“The prosecution case is not that Ursula Collins set out intentionally or deliberately to obstruct justice or to pervert police investigations into criminal offences,” she said.

“The prosecution case is that she knowingly neglected her duties as a reporting officer and, in some cases, actively misled other people, in the knowledge that by doing so there was a risk that she would misconduct herself and thereby undermine the integrity of police investigations into crime.”

The prosecutor added: “She knew very well the possible consequences to the administration of justice if she failed to perform her duties properly, the risk that the perpetrator of a crime might not be identified or, indeed the risk that delay would mean that victims would lose faith in the investigation and decline to support it.

“And yet, the prosecution say, she knowingly took that risk.”

In the case of a shooting, a detective asked for a DNA examination of a petrol can and gloves in 2010 in an attempt to identify anyone who had handled them but a match was not obtained until after Collins was suspended in 2018, the court heard.

In another rape case, the DNA profile matching the description of the suspect given by the complainant was found on a pair of leggings, first sent to the laboratory in 2012, only after they were resubmitted for analysis in 2018, the jury was told.

But by then the victim no longer supported the investigation due to the passage of time, said Ms Heer.

The trial continues.

