Climate protesters caused damage worth over £1,000 to Constable’s The Hay Wain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Climate protesters caused damage worth over £1,000 to Constable’s The Hay Wain

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 12.06pm
Eco-protesters Hannah Hunt (right) and Eden Lazarus arrive at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (James Manning/PA)
Eco-protesters Hannah Hunt (right) and Eden Lazarus arrive at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (James Manning/PA)

Two climate protesters caused more than £1,000-worth of damage to a “national treasure” painting after taping posters on top of and gluing themselves to The Hay Wain, a court heard on Tuesday.

Hannah Hunt, 23, and Eben Lazarus, 22, taped printed posters of a “dystopian version” of the artwork on to John Constable’s painting before gluing their hands to its frame in The National Gallery on July 4 this year, Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told.

The Hay Wain, which was painted in 1821, shows a rural Suffolk scene of a wagon returning to the fields across a shallow ford for another load.

Eco-protesters court case
Protesters Hannah Hunt and Eden Lazarus have appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with causing criminal damage (PA)

Prosecutor Jonathan Bryan described the painting as “an important work of art” that could be described as “a national treasure”.

He added: “Important works of art which form part of a nation’s heritage need to be protected.”

Hunt and Lazarus, both of Wiltshire, are charged with causing criminal damage and the court heard there was “no issue” that what they did caused damage.

Their actions were said to be associated with climate change campaign group Just Stop Oil (JSO).

The pair will argue that Articles 10 and 11 under the European Convention of Human Rights – the rights to freedom of expression and freedom of assembly respectively – give them lawful excuse for their actions, the court heard.

Mr Bryan said the defendants entered the gallery accompanied by three others.

Eco-protesters court case
Eco-protesters Hannah Hunt (right) and Eden Lazarus arrive at Westminster Magistrates’ Court (James Manning/PA)

They are alleged to have waited for the others to distract security officers before taking out three printed posters of a “dystopian version of Constable’s painting” and taping them on to the canvas.

Hunt and Lazarus then glued their hands to the painting’s frame before delivering a short speech to people in the gallery, the court heard.

Police arrived and arrested them after security ushered members of the public out of the gallery.

The painting was taken to be be restored at the cost of £1,081 and fitted with a glass sheet before it was re-exhibited the next morning, according to the head of conservation at the gallery.

CCTV of the incident was played in court in which Hunt and Lazarus can be seen gluing themselves to the painting’s frame wearing JSO T-shirts.

In the footage, Lazarus said: “Art is important. It should be held for future generations to see, but when there is no food what use is art?

“When there is no water, what use is art? When billions of people are in pain and suffering, what use then is art?”

He added that he had stuck a reimagined version of The Hay Wain which showed the “destructive nature of our addiction to oil”.

The protester went on: “It is not more important than the 3.5 billion people already in danger because of the climate crisis. It is not more important than the lives of my siblings and every generation that we are condemning to an unlivable future.”

Hunt was then filmed adding: “New oil is a death project by our Government.

“My hand is glued to this painting but there is blood on the hands of our Government.”

Hunt and Lazarus, both of Wiltshire, deny criminal damage.

The trial continues.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented