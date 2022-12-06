Tips for keeping warm as the ‘wintry spell’ begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tips for keeping warm as the ‘wintry spell’ begins

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 12.28pm Updated: December 6 2022, 1.04pm
How to stay warm during the cold snap (Alamy/PA)
How to stay warm during the cold snap (Alamy/PA)

As cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, plunging temperatures to as low as minus 10C, what can you do to keep yourself warm – both in and out the house?

Keep your curtains closed

Curtains aren’t exactly airtight, but even the loosest layer of fabric can make a remarkable difference when it comes to limiting heat loss – particularly if the sun is at the other side of the house, meaning you don’t have any warm light streaming in.

Draught-proof doors, windows and cracks

For windows that open, use self-adhesive strips to seal up any gaps around the frame, and use a soft, silicone sealant for windows that stay closed. Doors can be given similar treatment, but for floor level openings, use an old-fashioned, ‘sausage dog’ draught excluder.

(Alamy/PA)

Letterboxes and keyholes are also classic sources of draughts. Plug them respectively with letterbox brushes and keyhole covers.

If you have a chimney you do not use, it’s easy access for a chilly breeze. Chimney draught excluders start at around £15.

Stay hydrated

Drinking lots of water could help in this weather. Dr Jay Verma, a GP working with care tech company Oysta, says: “Keeping hydrated is important in helping the body maintain its core functions, including maintaining body temperature. It’s also very important for the good functioning of our kidneys. Water is transported in the blood to our vital organs and not having enough water in itself can lead to a low body temperature.

“But keeping hydrated also helps prevent skin conditions like eczema or itchy, tight skin which can occur in cold weather. However, for keeping warm, it’s best to drink warm drinks than cool water. If someone has hypothermia, the advice is to offer lukewarm fluids.”

Get moving

Even if you can’t face going outside, doing a quick workout in your living room will warm you up. “Exercise kick-starts your metabolism,” explains Dr Verma. “Your heart rate increases, thus increasing blood flow around the body to fuel the organs and muscles doing the work.”

(Alamy/PA)

Put foil behind your radiators

If you have radiators fixed to external walls, slide a layer of tinfoil between the wall and unit to reflect as much heat as possible back into the room. Pick up special heat reflector aluminium foil to maximise retention, and remember that hanging clothes on a radiator forces it to work twice as hard.

Regular bleeds will ensure your radiator performs optimally. Run your hand over your unit – if it’s cool at the top and warmer towards the bottom, it’s time to bleed it. Plus, radiators need space to emit heat effectively – make sure your furniture isn’t too close.

Embrace soft furnishings

Rugs are particularly effective, acting as an extra layer of insulation. Tapestries and wall hangings behave like rugs for your walls, limiting conductive heat loss through poorly-insulated masonry. The thicker and heavier the material, the more effective it will be. And, of course, put cosy blankets everywhere – from the sofa to the dining chairs.

(Alamy/PA)

Wear layers, not bulky jumpers

It can be tempting to pull on your thickest jumper to stay warm, but you might be better off in multiple thin layers.

Not only can they be added and removed as you go in or outside, but warm air gets trapped between the layers – acting as insulation, and helping you keep cosy.

Get a smart heater

A smart thermostat can target your heating to ensure you’re only using (and paying for) what you need. These gadgets will connect your heating system to an app on your smartphone, allowing you to schedule your heating to come on ahead of time, or simply turn it on when you’re heading home. Many modern models can heat room-by-room.

