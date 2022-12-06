Strep A being considered as factor in four-year-old Irish child’s death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strep A being considered as factor in four-year-old Irish child’s death

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 2.18pm Updated: December 6 2022, 8.56pm
A sore throat is one of the primary signs of Strep A infection (Alamy/PA)
An investigation is being carried out into the death of a child in Ireland to see if it is linked to the ‘Strep A’ bacterial infection.

Dr Eamonn O’Moore, director for National Health Protection at the HSE and the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), confirmed that Strep A could be linked to the four-year-old child’s death.

“As far as we understand it at this time, we have been receiving reports of a death in a four-year-old, and as far as we understand it among a number of other conditions that are being considered as contributory factors, there may be a consideration of that invasive Group A streptococcal infection.”

The child who died was from the north east of the country, which includes the north Dublin area.

“This is still being considered actively, so as I speak to you we haven’t confirmed that, it is subject to further laboratory investigation,” he told RTÉ’s News at One.

“But it is reasonable to say it is among the differential diagnoses at this time,” he said.

It comes after eight children in Great Britain died with a form of Strep A.

A five-year-old child from a Belfast primary school, where a severe case of Strep A was reported last week, has died it was confirmed on Tuesday.

The HPSC has been notified of 55 Strep A cases in Ireland so far this year, with a small increase in the reported cases since the beginning of October.

Fourteen of these cases were in children aged under 10 years old, compared to 22 cases in children aged under 10 for the same period in 2019.

Although Group A Streptococcal infections including scarlet fever are common, the more serious invasive Group A Streptococcal infections – also known as “iGAS” – are rare.

The HSE said that during the pandemic, normal social mixing patterns were interrupted which led to changes in how diseases such as Strep A presented.

Chief medical officer Breda Smyth said: “I know parents are concerned by reports of Strep A cases, but the levels we’re seeing are lower than pre-pandemic levels.

“Most Strep A illnesses in children are mild. If you feel your child is seriously unwell, you should trust your own judgment and seek medical attention.”

She said that Strep A infections are treatable with antibiotics and encouraged people to wash their hands and practice good respiratory etiquette to prevent transmission.

When asked about the case, Minister for Higher and Further Education Simon Harris said he was sure sure that parents are “very concerned” and sympathised with the families affected.

“I’ve no doubt that the Minister for Health (Stephen Donnelly), the Department of Health, and our health and surveillance structures in this country will be monitoring the situation very closely and probably linking with their colleagues in the north as well,” he said.

“I do know from my time in the Department of Health that there’s really well established linkages between the HSE and the Northern Ireland health services, very good exchange of information, very good interpersonal relationships as well.

“I have no doubt people will be working very, very closely and I think we can be proud in this country that our health service does a very good job in terms of giving public health information and surveying situations as they happen and I’ve no doubt as soon as they have more information that they will update the public and particularly parents and schools.”

