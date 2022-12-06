Common assault arrest after egg ‘thrown in direction of King’ during walkabout

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

Common assault arrest after egg ‘thrown in direction of King’ during walkabout

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 2.30pm Updated: December 6 2022, 4.40pm
The King meets members of the public as he arrives for a visit to Luton Town Hall (Yui Mok/PA)
The King meets members of the public as he arrives for a visit to Luton Town Hall (Yui Mok/PA)

A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of common assault after an egg was allegedly thrown in the direction of the King during a walkabout.

Bedfordshire Police said the suspect was in custody for questioning after being arrested in St George’s Square in Luton on Tuesday.

Charles had been temporarily steered away from the crowds outside Luton Town Hall by his security staff shortly after arriving.

He then resumed shaking hands with members of the public after being moved to a different area.

The incident comes just weeks after 23-year-old Patrick Thelwell was arrested for throwing an egg at the King and Queen Consort during a visit to York.

The royal couple had just arrived in the city on November 9 to unveil a statue in honour of the late Queen at York Minster when a figure in the crowd threw four eggs, all of which missed.

Royal visit to Yorkshire
The King reacts after an egg was thrown his direction in York last month (James Glossop/The Times/PA)

On Tuesday, the King looked relaxed as he met members of the public during his visit to Luton, just a day after the Duke of Sussex spoke of a “dirty game” in a trailer for his new Netflix series.

Charles was all smiles in the Bedfordshire sunshine on Tuesday, chatting to dozens of people at the Town Hall and the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara.

The King, who had a plaster on his left thumb, removed his shoes and put on a Ramaal headscarf in the Sikh temple, where he made a namaste gesture as he greeted people.

He bowed in front of the Sikh holy book, Guru Granth Sahib, and sat cross-legged on the floor, wearing an orange scarf over his suit, before being invited to unveil a plaque to mark the official opening of the Gurdwara.

The plaque included Tuesday’s date, and Charles joked that it was a good job he “turned up on the right day”.

Duke and Duchess of Sussex Netflix documentary
Charles looked relaxed a day after the Duke of Sussex spoke of a ‘dirty game’ in the trailer for his new Netflix series (Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Netflix)

During his visit to the Gurdwara he met women in the kitchen who cook for hundreds of people every day, and marvelled at their work with dough.

“Isn’t it wonderful how they inflate?” he said, asking if there is a “secret” to the method.

Earlier, many of those who greeted Charles at the Town Hall wished him a “Merry Christmas” and some had taken presents to give to him.

The King was greeted by Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire Susan Lousada and Mayor of Luton Sameera Saleem.

Royal visit to Luton
The King makes the traditional namaste gesture as he speaks to volunteers at the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara in Luton (Chris Jackson/PA)

He met representatives from Luton Council as well as guests from a range of community organisations, including Bedfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner Festus Akinbusoye, who was previously supported by the Prince’s Trust.

Charles signed a visitors’ book and unveiled a plaque commemorating his visit in the Town Hall, which was opened by the Duke of Kent in 1936.

He was also give Luton-made honey by council chief executive Robin Porter.

Charles has made several previous visits to the town, including in 1985 when he opened a new terminal at Luton Airport.

Before leaving for his next engagement, he met children from St Matthew’s Primary School.

Royal visit to Luton
Charles shares a joke as he meets volunteers who operate the 24-hour kitchen that feeds members of the local community (Chris Jackson/PA)

His visit came a day after a one-minute teaser for the six-part Netflix series Harry & Meghan was released on Monday in which the duke discusses the “pain and suffering” of women marrying into the royal family.

Netflix confirmed volume one will launch on December 8 – exactly three months after the death of Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II – with the second volume to be released on December 15.

The trailer opens with Harry saying: “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go ‘What on earth happened?’”

As videos play of the couple receiving rapturous applause while carrying out royal duties as well as announcing their engagement and their wedding in 2018, a news clip voiceover by Piers Morgan says: “She’s becoming a royal rock star.”

It cuts to Meghan saying “and then…” before snapping her fingers, with Harry adding: “Everything changed.”

A photo of the royal family at Trooping the Colour in 2019 is shown while Harry continues his narration, saying: “There’s a hierarchy of the family, you know, there’s leaking, but there’s also planting of stories. It’s a dirty game.”

Meanwhile, on Tuesday morning, Kensington Palace announced that Charles and the Queen Consort are to attend the Princess of Wales’s Christmas carol service on December 15.

The King, Camilla, Kate and the Prince of Wales will gather with other members of the royal family for the Together At Christmas service at Westminster Abbey.

The show of family unity will come on the day the final three episodes of Harry and Meghan’s docuseries drop on Netflix.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented