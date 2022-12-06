Former Spanish king wins appeal but court fight with ex-lover will continue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK & World

Former Spanish king wins appeal but court fight with ex-lover will continue

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 2.56pm Updated: December 6 2022, 3.48pm
Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London after a court hearing earlier this year (PA)
Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn leaving the Royal Courts of Justice in London after a court hearing earlier this year (PA)

A former king of Spain has won the latest stage of a London court battle with an ex-lover – but a lawyer says the fight will go on.

Danish businesswoman Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn, 57, has sued Juan Carlos, 84, who abdicated in 2014, and wants damages for personal injury.

She alleges he caused her “great mental pain” by spying on and harassing her.

Juan Carlos denies wrongdoing and disputes the claims made against him.

A High Court judge ruled earlier this year the claims could be considered at a trial in England.

But Juan Carlos on Tuesday won an appeal after challenging some of Mr Justice Nicklin’s conclusions on jurisdiction.

Juan Carlos I of Spain, left
Juan Carlos I of Spain, left, has denied any wrongdoing (PA)

Appeal judges Lady Justice King, Lady Justice Simler and Lord Justice Popplewell, who heard arguments at a recent Court of Appeal hearing, concluded “the pre-abdication conduct alleged is immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of this country”.

However, a lawyer for Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn said the appeal court ruling will not affect claims she made about Juan Carlos’s behaviour after his abdication.

Michael Kim, from law firm Kobre & Kim, said the “overwhelming part” of the claim “should proceed to trial”.

“The judgment applies to a very narrow issue,” he said.

“It concerns only the period when Juan Carlos was the reigning king of Spain.

“The overwhelming part of Corinna’s claim, from 2014, remains unaffected and should proceed to trial.”

Judges have been told Juan Carlos ruled from 1975 until his abdication in 2014 and the succession of his son, King Felipe VI.

They have heard Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn is Danish, lived in Monaco between 2008 and 2019, and has homes in London and Shropshire.

Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn wants an “injunction and damages” resulting from “a continuous and ongoing campaign of harassment” against her, “commenced” by (Juan Carlos) from 2012, following the “break-up of an intimate romantic relationship” and her “refusal to let (Juan Carlos) use a financial sum irrevocably gifted to her, or to return other gifts”, the judges were told.

Lawyers representing her have alleged to judges that conduct “includes (the former king) or his agents smearing her and her business in the media, following her, entering her home in Shropshire and bugging her homes and electronic devices”.

Timothy Otty KC, who is leading Juan Carlos’s legal team, told appeal judges in a written argument the former king considers Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn’s legal action to be “vexatious”.

A spokeswoman for Juan Carlos said in a statement: “In its judgment, the Court of Appeal emphasised that His Majesty ’emphatically denies that he engaged in, or directed, any harassment of (the claimant) and rejects her allegations… as untrue’.

“In upholding His Majesty’s appeal, the Court of Appeal ruled that, regardless of that denial, on a proper application of principles of sovereign immunity ‘the pre-abdication conduct alleged is immune from the jurisdiction of the courts of this country’.”

In the appeal court ruling, Lady Justice Simler said Mr Justice Nicklin was “wrong” to conclude the alleged “pre-abdication conduct” was “private conduct”.

She said Juan Carlos and Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn were in an “intimate relationship” from 2004 to 2009.

Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein-Sayn alleged that, “from 2012, the appellant engaged in a course of conduct amounting to harassment”.

“I emphasise at this stage that there has, as yet, been no decision about whether any of the allegations she makes are true,” the judge said.

“The appellant emphatically denies that he engaged in, or directed, any harassment of the respondent and rejects her allegations to the contrary as untrue.”

