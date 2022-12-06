EU and Western Balkans boost partnership amid Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

EU and Western Balkans boost partnership amid Ukraine war

By Press Association
December 6 2022, 4.45pm
The EU Western Balkans Summit took place in Tirana, Albania (Andreea Alexandru/AP)
The EU Western Balkans Summit took place in Tirana, Albania (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

EU leaders and their counterparts in the Western Balkans have worked to strengthen their partnership during a summit in Albania as Russia’s war in Ukraine threatens to reshape the geopolitical balance in the region.

The EU wanted to reassure leaders from Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia on Tuesday that they have futures within the wealthy economic bloc.

The EU “reconfirmed its full and unequivocal commitment to the European Union membership perspective of the Western Balkans” and called for the acceleration of accession talks with the membership hopefuls.

As proof of the bloc’s commitment, European Council president Charles Michel underscored the EU’s energy support to the region as the war impacts supplies and prices.

“I am absolutely convinced that the future of our children will be safe and more prosperous with the Western Balkans within the EU,” said Mr Michel, who jointly chaired the summit with Albanian prime minister Edi Rama.

Mr Rama thanked Mr Michel and EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen for their support and perceived determination to ensure membership talks with the Western Balkans did not “die in agony”.

The EU last admitted a new member — Croatia, which is also part of the Balkans — in 2013. The path toward membership is a lengthy process, as countries must meet a detailed host of economic and political conditions.

Since Russia attacked Ukraine in late February, EU officials have repeated that stepping up the bloc’s engagement with the six nations was more crucial than ever to maintaining Europe’s security.

But tensions have also mounted in the Balkans, and the EU wants to avoid other flashpoints close to its borders in a region torn by conflicts following the disintegration of Yugoslavia in the 1990s.

“The war is sending shock waves. It affects everybody, and especially this region,” the EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said.

Europe Western Balkans Summit
European Union and Western Balkan leaders pose during a group photo at an EU-Western Balkans Summit, in Tirana, Albania (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

In return for progress on the accession talks, the EU expects full solidarity from its Western Balkans partners and wants them fully aligned with the bloc’s foreign policies.

That particular point has posed obstacles for Serbia, whose president Aleksandar Vucic, claims he wants to take Serbia into the European Union but has cultivated ties with Russia.

Although Serbia’s representatives voted in favour of various UN resolutions condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Mr Vucic has refused to explicitly condemn Moscow. His country has not joined Western sanctions against Russia over the war.

“This is a two-way street,” Mr Borrell said. “And we also expect the region to deliver on key reforms, and certainly to show the will to embrace the European Union’s ambition and spirit. Many do, but we see also hesitations.”

Ms von der Leyen also warned of China’s growing influence in the Western Balkans.

“We notice very clearly that the Ukraine war is not only Russia’s cruel war against Ukraine, but also a question of whether autocracies and the law of the strongest will prevail. Or whether democracy and the rule of law will prevail,” Ms von der Leyen said. “And this struggle is also noticeable in the Western Balkans. Russia is trying to exert influence, China is trying to exert influence.”

The EU remains the Western Balkans’ main trade partner, accounting for over two-thirds of the region’s total trade, according to the bloc’s data.

“We are the closest partner and that is why the discussion is also about you having to decide which side you are on,” Ms von der Leyen said.

Europe Western Balkans Summit
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, European Council president Charles Michel and Albanian prime minister Edi Rama (Andreea Alexandru/AP)

Although their progress toward EU membership had stalled in recent years, most of the nations recently took steps on the path toward admission.

This summer, the EU started membership negotiations with Albania and North Macedonia following years of delays. Bosnia moved a small bit closer when the European Commission advised member countries in October to grant it candidate status despite continuing criticism of the way the nation is run.

Kosovo has only started the first step and said it would apply for candidate status later this month.

“We need the EU to move from words to deeds,” President Vjosa Osmani of Kosovo said.

To help households and businesses weather the war in Ukraine’s effects on energy and food security, the EU has earmarked one billion euros in grants to the Western Balkans, hoping the money will encourage double the investment.

Mr Michel highlighted an agreement that will lower mobile phone roaming charges between the Western Balkans and EU nations starting in October 2023, with the view of erasing it completely at a later stage.

Leaders also discussed immigration, which remains a big EU concern in light of the number of migrants trying to enter the bloc without authorisation via the Western Balkans, notably through Serbia.

EU border agency Frontex said it detected more than 22,300 attempted entries from the Balkans migration route in October, nearly three times as many as a year ago.

Around 500 Frontex officers are working along the EU’s borders with Balkan nations, and the agency plans to assign staff members soon inside the region itself.

Serbia so far has not aligned its visa policies with the bloc’s and allows visitors from several countries to enter without visas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16
2
Baby Harper Carr first Fife baby of 2023
Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023
2
3
Dr Judith Hanslip was told she could not take the flight from Dundee to London. Image: Judith Hanslip/DC Thomson
Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight
4
Dundee Parking Ticket hotspots
Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed
2
5
Pezulu is a stunning new house in Perthshire. It's one of our property writers top homes of 20220. Image: Savills.
10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our…
6
Tayside Fife New Year Honours 2023 list
New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife
7
In-Time has operated in the Overgate since August 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation
8
Prime drink sale
Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250
2
9
Snow in Perth on December 16. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning
10
Watson stole the Buckfast in 'desperation'.
Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire

Editor's Picks

Most Commented