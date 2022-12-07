What the papers say – December 7

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The mid-week newspapers cover looming industrial action by paramedics and 999 call handlers in their largest strike for 30 years.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, Financial Times and Daily Express report the nation-wide strike by ambulance trusts is planned for December 21 and 28.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:'Ambulance unlikely if you fall, elderly told'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/EJ7UznrlIL — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) December 6, 2022

Just published: front page of the Financial Times (UK edition) for Wednesday 07 December pic.twitter.com/f2ZuBwSHxw — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) December 6, 2022

The planned action prompts the Daily Mail to attack Labour, with the paper writing that the opposition is taking “millions of pounds from unions trying to cripple Britain with strikes”.

The i continues to report on the Strep A outbreak among school children – the fight against which “may need extra antibiotics”.

The Daily Mirror also covers the deadly infection by focusing on the heartbroken parent of the ninth child to die.

Elsewhere, Metro and The Guardian splash with the Covid-contracts-for-PPE saga involving Tory peer Michelle Mone, with the latter paper reporting that the second company she lobbied ministers over “was a secret entity of her husband’s family office”.

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰 MONE ALONE 🔴 Isolated lingerie tycoon steps back from lords#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/s8zct05We4 — Metro (@MetroUK) December 6, 2022

Guardian front page, Wednesday 7 December 2022: Mone lobbied for second firm with secret links to husband pic.twitter.com/ZUStIGqKw0 — Guardian news (@guardiannews) December 6, 2022

Meanwhile, The Sun says Frenchman Kylian Mbappe has been “outed” as a Three Lions fan ahead of the England v France World Cup quarter final.

On tomorrow's front page: Kylian Mbappe transforms into Three Lions fan as Sun lands first blow ahead of England v France World Cup quarter finalhttps://t.co/KHtrZDCxrR pic.twitter.com/LoRDJyejn9 — The Sun (@TheSun) December 6, 2022

And the Daily Star features the Arctic blast that is freezing Britain with icy wind and snow.

Wednesday's front page: Uh-oh! It's so cold even Amanda Holden has put a coat on #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/AJuNVAysxx pic.twitter.com/PCgSYdvazs — Daily Star (@dailystar) December 6, 2022