No shortage of antibiotics to treat Strep A, says Health Secretary

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There is no shortage of antibiotics, the Health Secretary has said, as he urged parents to remain vigilant for signs of Strep A.

Steve Barclay said checks within the Department of Health have not revealed an issue with supply of the medicines after the National Pharmacy Association said there were “blips” in the supply chain of liquid penicillin, which is often given to children.

Mr Barclay said the level of supply is “not a concern at the moment” but stock could be moved around if there is an issue with particular GPs getting supplies.

The Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, which represents around 4,000 pharmacies, said many were struggling to source all they need.

Mr Barclay told GB News: “We’re in very close contact with our medical suppliers. They’re under a duty to notify us if there are supply shortages. They have not done so as yet.”

Our latest blog explains what Group A Strep is and the infections it causes as well as how it is spread and what to look out for when your child is unwell. There is also info on Invasive Group A Strep (iGAS). Read more ➡ https://t.co/5P0VcKeciH#GroupAStrep #StrepA pic.twitter.com/D5i9MByJqE — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 5, 2022

He also told Sky News: “I checked with the team last night – we have an established team in the department that does this on a permanent basis – and they reassured me we have good supply.

“The medical suppliers are required to notify us if they’ve got shortages. Now, sometimes GPs can have particular surges if they’ve got a lot of demand in an area, and that’s quite routine … we can move the stock around our depots.

“As of last night when we checked (with suppliers), they said they could reassure us that they’ve got good stock and were moving that around to meet demand.

“Obviously parents are concerned at the moment because they see the stories.

“One in five children have this – Strep A – naturally, and complications are very rare, but it’s important that we’re vigilant.”

Dr Leyla Hannbeck, chief executive of the Association of Independent Multiple Pharmacies, told the PA news agency: “Mr Barclay is saying there’s no shortage of antibiotics, yet when people go to their pharmacy they are finding there is no stock.

“Pharmacies across the country are reporting that they are struggling to get stock from wholesalers.”

To date, at least nine children across the UK have died from complications caused by the Strep A infection.

The most recent death reported was of Stella-Lilly McCorkindale, who attended Black Mountain Primary School in Belfast.

The school has spoken of its “tragic loss” and said, “the thoughts of the entire school are with the pupil’s family and friends at this difficult time”.

WATCH: Dr Colin Brown, Director of Clinical and Emerging Infection at UKHSA on #GroupAStrep, what to look out for & what parents should do if their child is poorly and not getting better. More info on our blog ➡ https://t.co/5P0VcKeciH pic.twitter.com/eeoSOG81PT — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 6, 2022

In Scotland, health officials reported that there have been 13 cases of invasive Strep A in children aged under 10 since the start of October.

UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) officials have suggested that a lack of mixing due to the Covid pandemic plus susceptibility in children are probably “bringing forward the normal scarlet fever season” from spring to this side of Christmas.

Dr Colin Brown, deputy director of the UKHSA, suggested on Tuesday that the strains are not more severe, adding: “There isn’t something that is particularly new or novel about the bacteria that are causing the infections that we’re seeing at the moment.”

Speaking later on Wednesday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said parents should seek help if they think their child is affected.

He said: “We are seeing a higher number of cases from Strep A this year compared to usual.

“What I can say is that the NHS… is working very hard to make sure parents are aware of the symptoms that they should be looking out to (for) because this can be treated appropriately with antibiotics.

“There are no current shortages of drugs available to treat this and there are well-established procedures in place to ensure that that remains the case.

“There is no reason to believe that (Strep A) has become more lethal and more resistant to antibiotics, so the most important thing for parents to do is look out for the symptoms and get the treatment that is available for them.”

The UKHSA has advised medics to have a low threshold for prescribing antibiotics for children who may be suffering infection linked to Strep A.

Cases of invasive Group A Strep are rare, but parents should be aware of what to look out for. If you think your child is seriously unwell, call 999 or go to A&E. More info ➡ https://t.co/5P0VcKeciH #GroupAStrep pic.twitter.com/E0FnxLsxdG — UK Health Security Agency (@UKHSA) December 6, 2022

On Friday, it said GPs should also “maintain a low threshold for prompt referral” to hospital of any children presenting with persistent or worsening symptoms.

Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.

They include the skin infection impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

While the vast majority of infections are relatively mild, sometimes the bacteria cause serious and life-threatening invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

This occurs when the bacteria have invaded parts of the body such as the blood, deep muscle or lungs.

Two of the most severe, but rare, forms of invasive disease are necrotising fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.