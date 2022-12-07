Polygamous group leader had 20 wives, many of them under-age, FBI says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Polygamous group leader had 20 wives, many of them under-age, FBI says

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 8.45am Updated: December 7 2022, 7.33pm
Samuel Bateman, who faces state child abuse charges, and federal charges of tampering with evidence (Coconino County Sheriff’s Department via AP)
Samuel Bateman, who faces state child abuse charges, and federal charges of tampering with evidence (Coconino County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had at least 20 wives, most of them under-age, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, court documents have claimed.

Samuel Bateman, 46, was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS) until he left to start his own small offshoot group.

He was supported financially by male followers who also gave up their own wives and children to be Bateman’s wives, according to the FBI.

The court document provides new insight about what investigators have found in a case that first became public in August.

It accompanied charges of kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution against three of Bateman’s wives – Naomi Bistline, Donnae Barlow and Moretta Rose Johnson.

Bistline and Barlow are scheduled to appear in court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. Johnson is awaiting extradition from Washington state.

Children are removed from a house
Three girls embrace before they are removed from the home of Samuel Bateman, following his arrest in Colorado City, Arizona, in September (The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

The women are accused of seizing eight girls who Bateman considered his wives from Arizona state custody and fleeing with them.

The children were found last week hundreds of miles away in Spokane, Washington.

Bateman was arrested in August when someone spotted small fingers in the gap of a trailer he was hauling through Flagstaff, Arizona.

He posted bond but was arrested again and charged with obstructing justice in a federal investigation into whether children were being transported across state lines for sexual activity.

Court records allege that Bateman engaged in child sex trafficking and polygamy, but none of his current charges relate to those allegations. Polygamy is illegal in Arizona but was decriminalised in Utah in 2020.

The FBI affidavit filed in the women’s case largely centres on Bateman, who proclaimed himself a prophet in 2019.

Bateman says he was told by former FLDS leader Warren Jeffs to invoke the “Spirit of God on these people”.

The affidavit details explicit sexual acts that Bateman and his followers engaged in to fulfil “Godly duties”.

Polygamous Town Arrest
Bateman, the leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border, is alleged to have taken at least 20 wives, most of whom were minors (The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, File)

Jeffs is serving a life sentence in a Texas prison for child sex abuse related to under-age marriages.

Criminal defence lawyer Michael Piccarreta, who represented Jeffs on Arizona charges that were dismissed, said the state has a history of trying to take a stand against polygamy by charging people for relatively minor offences to build bigger cases.

“Whether this is the same tactic that has been used in the past or whether there’s more to the story, only time will tell,” he said.

Bateman lived in Colorado City in Arizona among a patchwork of devout members of the polygamous FLDS, ex-church members, and those who do not practice these beliefs. Polygamy is a legacy of the early teachings of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, but the mainstream church abandoned the practice in 1890 and now strictly prohibits it.

Bateman often travelled to Nebraska where some of his other followers lived and internationally to Canada and Mexico for conferences.

When Bateman was arrested earlier this year, he instructed his followers to obtain passports and to delete messages sent through an encrypted system, authorities said.

He demanded that his followers confess publicly to any indiscretions, and shared those confessions widely, according to the FBI affidavit. He claimed that these punishments, which ranged from a “time out” to public shaming and sexual activity, came from the Lord, the affidavit states.

The children identified by their initials in court documents have said little to authorities. The three children found in the trailer Bateman was hauling through Flagstaff – which had a makeshift toilet, a couch, camping chairs and no ventilation – told authorities they did not have any health or medical needs, a police report stated.

None of the girls placed in state custody in Arizona disclosed sexual abuse by Bateman during forensic interviews, though one said she was present during sexual activity, according to the FBI affidavit.

But the girls often wrote in journals that were seized by the FBI. In them, several of the girls referenced intimate interactions with Bateman.

Authorities believe the older girls influenced the younger ones not to talk about Bateman, the FBI said.

