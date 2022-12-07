German police arrest 25 on suspicion of planning armed far-right coup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

German police arrest 25 on suspicion of planning armed far-right coup

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 9.06am Updated: December 7 2022, 11.30am
Police officers in Frankfurt during a raid against so-called Reich Citizens (dpa via AP)
Police officers in Frankfurt during a raid against so-called Reich Citizens (dpa via AP)

Thousands of police officers have carried out raids across much of Germany against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the state in an armed coup.

Federal prosecutors said some 3,000 officers conducted searches at 130 sites in 11 of Germany’s 16 states against adherents of the so-called Reich Citizens movement.

Some members of the grouping reject Germany’s post-war constitution and have called for the overthrow of the government.

Justice minister Marco Buschmann described the raids as an “anti-terrorism operation”, adding that the suspects may have planned an armed attack on institutions of the state.

Prosecutors said 22 German citizens were detained on suspicion of “membership in a terrorist organisation”.

Germany Far Right raid
Masked police officers lead a suspect to a police vehicle during a raid against so-called Reich Citizens in Frankfurt, Germany (dpa via AP)

Three other people, including a Russian citizen, are suspected of supporting the organisation, they said.

Der Spiegel reported that locations searched include the barracks of Germany’s special forces unit KSK in the south-western town of Calw.

The unit has in the past been scrutinised over alleged far-right involvement by some soldiers.

Federal prosecutors declined to confirm or deny that the barracks were searched.

Along with detentions in Germany, prosecutors said that one person was detained in the Austrian town of Kitzbuehel and another in the Italian city of Perugia.

Prosecutors said those detained are alleged to last year have formed a “terrorist organisation with the goal of overturning the existing state order in Germany and replace it with their own form of state, which was already in the course of being founded”.

The suspects were aware that their aim could only be achieved by military means and with force, prosecutors said.

German police
The extremists allegedly sought to overthrow the state by force (dpa via AP)

They are alleged to have believed in a “conglomerate of conspiracy theories consisting of narratives from the so-called Reich Citizens as well as QAnon ideology”, according to a statement by prosecutors.

They added that members of the group also believe Germany is ruled by a so-called “deep state”. Similar baseless claims about the United States were made by former president Donald Trump.

Prosecutors identified the suspected ringleaders as Heinrich XIII P R and Ruediger v P, in line with German privacy rules.

Der Spiegel reported that the former was a well-known 71-year-old member of a minor German noble family, while the latter was a 69-year-old former paratrooper.

Federal prosecutors said Heinrich XIII P R, whom the group planned to install as Germany’s new leader, had contacted Russian officials with the aim of negotiating a new order in the country once the German government was overthrown.

Police on a raid
Thousands of police carried out a series of raids across much of Germany on Wednesday against suspected far-right extremists (dpa via AP)

He was allegedly assisted in this by a Russian woman, Vitalia B.

Prosecutors said: “According to current investigations there is no indication however that the persons contacted responded positively to his request.”

A further person detained by police on Wednesday was identified by prosecutors as Birgit M-W.

Der Spiegel reported that the woman is a judge and former legislators with the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

The party, known by its German acronym AfD, has increasingly come under scrutiny by German security services due to its ties with extremists.

