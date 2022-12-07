MND funding announcement ‘in days’ – Barclay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MND funding announcement ‘in days’ – Barclay

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 9.20am Updated: December 7 2022, 10.20am
MND funding announcement will come in "days not weeks", the Health Secretary said following the death of Dodie Weir (David Davies/PA)
MND funding announcement will come in “days not weeks”, the Health Secretary said following the death of Dodie Weir (David Davies/PA)

The Health Secretary has pledged to make an announcement on motor neurone disease (MND) research funding “in days” amid a row over the whereabouts of the money.

More than a year ago the Government committed at least £50 million to help find new therapies, and eventually a cure, for MND, a condition in which the brain and nerves progressively degenerate.

But the Department of Health and Social Care was accused of withholding the research funding following the death of former Scotland rugby international Doddie Weir in November.

The Motor Neurone Disease Association said none of the money was in the hands of researchers.

Rugby star Kevin Sinfield said he “can’t see any reason” why scientists cannot access the funding while his former Leeds Rhinos team-mate Rob Burrow – who also has MND – also accused ministers of holding back the cash.

“How many more warriors die before this stupid government give the 50m they said they would give,” Burrows said on Twitter.

Challenged about the statement on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Steve Barclay said: “It’s a massive priority because I have so much respect for what Rob has done, for what Kevin has done, for Doddie Weir and Ed Slater the Gloucestershire and former England and Leicester player.

“It’s something I’ve taken a huge personal interest in.

“The frustration was we’ve got the funding, the funding is all agreed, there was a concern among our science community in terms of the fact that some of the bids had come in and were not what they felt were needed from a scientific point of view.

“I prioritise that.

“I’m expecting to be in a position to announce something very, very shortly on that and really to address Rob’s concern.”

Kevin Sinfield with Doddie Weir ahead of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge on November 13 (PA)
Kevin Sinfield with Doddie Weir ahead of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge on November 13 (Euan Cherry/PA)

He said the announcement would be in “days not weeks”.

MND charities (MND Association, My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and MND Scotland) and LifeArc on behalf of the United To End MND coalition, said in a statement: “We look forward to hearing more from Steve Barclay following his comments on BBC Breakfast this morning that there will be a further announcement in ‘days not weeks’ around the £50 million pledged by the Government last year for targeted MND research.

“Work has already started to create a national MND research institute – the inaugural meeting last week was at capacity, a clear demonstration of the eagerness of the MND research community to work together to find treatments and a cure for this brutal disease.

“The first seed of funding was managed in a pragmatic and creative way, enabling one efficient application to be made.

“This approach could be a way to access the £50 million while ensuring appropriate peer review and value for money. We continue to want to work with Mr Barclay and his teams to ensure the funds are allocated efficiently and effectively without researchers being tied up in red tape.

“People with MND are desperate for progress and as we have always said, do not have time on their side. Time is of the essence.”

