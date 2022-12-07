‘I remember the night of my brother’s death like it was yesterday’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK & World

‘I remember the night of my brother’s death like it was yesterday’

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 9.38am
Police have urged witnesses to come forward nearly 20 years on from the murder of a music producer in south London (Peter Byrne/PA)
Police have urged witnesses to come forward nearly 20 years on from the murder of a music producer in south London (Peter Byrne/PA)

Loved ones of a 21-year-old record producer who was fatally shot while driving his mother’s car are appealing for help to find his killer nearly 20 years on.

Rising star Leon Forbes was shot as he drove out of a car park near his home in Clapham, south London shortly after midnight on December 7, 2003.

His probation officer mother Michelle and sister Erica rushed out and desperately tried to save him, but despite their efforts and treatment by paramedics he died in hospital later that day.

Mr Forbes’s band Ghostt were finalists in the Mobo Unsung Awards for unsigned black artists and he had started his own record label, Ruff Diamond Records.

Leon Forbes was forging a career as a music producer when he was fatally shot.
Leon Forbes was forging a career as a music producer when he was fatally shot (Metropolitan Police/PA)

His mother, who died last year, believed he may have been shot by someone jealous of his success.

In a statement issued through police, his sister Erica said: “Although it was 19 years ago that Leon was taken from us, I remember it like yesterday.

“My memories are so vivid from that night – the smells, the sounds, the terror, the fear of that night when gunmen decided to come and take my brother’s life, leaving him to be found by his mother.

“The one thing I cannot get over is the constant memory of my mother and I, taking it in turns trying to give my brother CPR and willing him to breathe.

“On the 7 December 2003 our lives changed forever and I know it will never go back to how it was.

“My mother has now since passed and never got to fulfil her promise to Leon, to see those responsible brought to justice. This is often very painful and heartbreaking.

“I now have to fulfil that promise to her and Leon, I will continue to seek justice and one day face those responsible in court and ask them – why?”

Mr Forbes was driving his mother’s car out of the car park near their home in Daley Thompson Way with a friend when a gunman opened fire towards the back of the car, but hit the young father in the neck.

Witnesses saw a silver Saab and a red car speeding away after the shooting.

Five people were arrested in connection with Leon’s murder, in 2003 and 2004, but were all released with no further action.

Detective Chief Inspector Amanda Greig said: “Leon was only 21 years old when he was brutally murdered and he had his whole life ahead of him.

“His heartbroken mother Michelle, a former probation officer, was the vice president and co-founder of Mothers Against Guns and campaigned tirelessly for the Government to impose tougher sentences on gun crimes.

“She sadly died last year and will not see her son’s killer brought to justice, but you can still give Leon’s family the answers they have patiently waited for by doing the right thing and speaking to us.”

Anyone with information can call the Metropolitan Police Specialist Casework Team on 020 8785 8267 or 101, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented