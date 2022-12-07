Camilla declares Christmas has begun as she hosts children’s charities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Camilla declares Christmas has begun as she hosts children’s charities

By Press Association
December 7 2022, 2.12pm Updated: December 7 2022, 4.26pm
The Queen Consort, accompanied by children supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House in London (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)
The Queen Consort, accompanied by children supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House in London (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

The Queen Consort declared that the Christmas season has officially begun as she enjoyed a visit from Santa and his reindeer to Clarence House.

Father Christmas was joined by some special little helpers to decorate a Christmas tree in the library at the royal residence.

Young people from two charities which care for seriously ill children hung festive trinkets on the tree, with Camilla’s equerry Captain Ed Andersen at one point using his sword to place them high up on a branch.

Participants at Wednesday’s event included families supported by Helen and Douglas House, which cares for terminally ill children and their loved ones from Oxfordshire and the surrounding counties, and those supported by Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity which provides specialist nurses and support to seriously ill children with some of the most complex health conditions in the UK.

The Queen Consort, second left, and Mayann MacNeil-Thompson, seven, with Blixen the reindeer, as children supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House in London
The Queen Consort, second left, and Mayann MacNeil-Thompson, seven, with Blixen the reindeer at Clarence House in London (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

As Camilla, wearing a festive red wool crepe dress by Fiona Clare, met the charity’s bosses and Santa, the Band of the Welsh Guards performed Once In Royal David’s City.

Camilla, patron of both organisations and hosting the annual event for the first time since become Queen Consort, thanked the charities’ staff for the work they do and the respite they give parents.

She said: “It’s always a treat for me to start the Christmas season here, it literally kicks it off for us. And I’d really like to say a huge thank you to all of you because I’m sure all the parents here are so indebted to what both the charities do for your lovely children.

“So I’d just like to wish you all a very, very happy Christmas.”

At one point Camilla helped to hand out plates of specially made dishes including sausage and mash in the dining room to suit each child’s dietary requirements.

Roald Dahl’s widow Felicity Dahl, founder of the Marvellous Children’s Charity, praised her for her continued support, describing the event as “charming”.

She said: “She’s the most amazing woman. I think she’s unbelievable and, you know, talks to everyone. (It’s) exhausting but she does it and she does it with such grace.”

The Queen Consort, accompanied by children supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House in London
The Queen Consort, accompanied by children supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity, helps decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

Mrs Dahl said she wished her late husband could have been there.

“His passion was medicine, if he hadn’t been a writer he’d have been a doctor,” she said.

The children got a special surprise when they went outside to be greeted by two reindeer – Dancer and Blitzen.

Camilla joined the young people as some of them fed the animals lichen – known as reindeer moss.

Camilla told Gwendolyn Dainty from Oxfordshire that her tiara was “very pretty”.

The girl’s mother Kieri said her daughter had insisted on wearing it to meet a real queen.

Mrs Dainty described the event as “really special”.

She said: “It’s lovely because I think for a lot of parents of children with needs it can be quite lonely, so to do something like this is really special.”

The Queen Consort, accompanied by children supported by Helen and Douglas House and Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity, decorate the Christmas tree at Clarence House in London
The Queen Consort decorates the Christmas tree at Clarence House (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

She praised Helen and Douglas House for being “incredible” with her daughter, who lives with a number of conditions including cerebral palsy and epilepsy.

Its chief executive, Clare Periton, said the event is “absolutely magical” for the children and that there is “extra excitement” this year.

She said: “For our families and the other charity’s families to come within the first few months of her being Queen, it just shows how she values her patronage to us and she cares about the children and the families that use the services.”

Louise Griew, chief executive of the Marvellous Children’s Charity, said the event allows families “a chance to make really special memories”.

She described Camilla as “warm” and “funny” in her role as patron, saying she is “instrumental” in raising people’s awareness of the charity.

She said: “We’ve got really good plans over the next five to 10 years to help thousands more children so having her involved in the charity is instrumental and it really does help us.”

In her former role as the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla became patron of Helen and Douglas House in 2007, while she became patron of Roald Dahl’s Marvellous Children’s Charity in 2017.

