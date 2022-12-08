Myleene Klass and Jo Frost among celebrities backing Online Safety Bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Myleene Klass and Jo Frost among celebrities backing Online Safety Bill

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 12.04am Updated: December 8 2022, 7.19am
Myleene Klass (Suzan Moore/PA)
Myleene Klass (Suzan Moore/PA)

Myleene Klass, Jo Frost and Jermaine Jenas are among the famous faces who have come out in support of the Online Safety Bill as it returns to Parliament.

The new internet safety laws would require tech companies to remove illegal material from their platforms, with a particular emphasis on protecting children from seeing harmful content.

Social media platforms and other user-generated content-based sites that break these rules would face large fines from the sector’s new regulator, Ofcom.

Jo Frost
Jo Frost (Ian West/PA)

The Bill has also been controversial as it is at the centre of a debate over free speech, censorship, and the necessity to police harmful content on the internet.

This has focused on the so-called “legal but harmful” duties that were in the Bill, which would have required the biggest platforms to ensure their users, and in particular children, are not exposed to harmful content, even if it was not illegal.

A number of celebrities have come out in support of the Bill including musician and mother-of-three Klass.

She said: “These new internet safety laws are incredibly important to protecting children and young people online.

“We are all aware of the harmful content that is available online and shared across social media platforms.

“These new safety laws put more responsibility on social media platforms to ensure the removal of this content and enforce them to actually stop underage children from accessing content they shouldn’t be.

“We need to ensure our children feel empowered, supportive and safe online.”

Pride of Britain Awards 2017 – London
Jermaine Jenas (Ian West/PA)

Frost, from the Supernanny reality show, added: “While we understand the importance of protecting our children in the physical world, we must also be sure to recognise the equal importance of keeping our children safe online in the virtual world too.

“This is the reason why with urgency we must all come together in strength to support these new internet safety laws to ensure that social media companies are held more accountable for the content children access on their platforms.”

Former professional footballer and presenter Jenas said that as a parent he is keen to ensure his kids’ safety online, and he feels the Bill is a “step in the right direction”.

The celebrity support comes as a survey by pollster Ipsos found that more than 70% of adults in the UK think social media platforms should be doing more to protect children online.

The poll of 1,032 British adults, carried out between November 4 and 8, also found 69% of people believe that children are not safe when using social media, with 77% of adults worried about children seeing content promoting self harm.

