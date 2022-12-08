Jude Bellingham v Aurelien Tchouameni: Midfield battle key to quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jude Bellingham v Aurelien Tchouameni: Midfield battle key to quarter-final

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 10.02am
Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni (Mike Egerton/PA)

Jude Bellingham’s midfield battle with Aurelien Tchouameni will be crucial when England take on reigning champions France in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Here, the PA news agency assesses one of the key match-ups.

France v Australia – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group D – Al Janoub Stadium
Aurelien Tchouameni is France’s defensive lynchpin (Mike Egerton/PA)

Stepping up

France were seemingly dealt two major blows when star midfield duo Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kante were ruled out of the tournament through injury.

But Real Madrid youngster Tchouameni has been one of the revelations at Qatar 2022, patrolling in front of the France defence and snuffing out attack after attack.

The 22-year-old only made his international debut a year ago but now has 18 caps to his name, having started all four matches of the World Cup so far.

He has been dictating France’s play from deep while allowing midfield partner Adrien Rabiot to wander into more advanced positions and offer support to  Antoine Griezmann in the number 10 role.

Going the distance

Tchouameni is the top France player for distance covered per 90 minutes at 10.2km.

Bellingham (9.9km) is joint third for England with Mason Mount and behind fellow midfielders Declan Rice (10.7km) and Jordan Henderson (10.2km).

The 19-year-old has become England’s driving force in midfield. He is always making himself available for team-mates, with his tally of 108 offers to receive the ball per 90 minutes being the highest in either squad.

Tchouameni has showed for the ball 73 times on average per 90 minutes.

England v Senegal – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Al Bayt Stadium
Jude Bellingham is England’s driving force from midfield (Adam Davy/PA)

Quick feet

Bellingham is the more explosive of the two with his movement – third across both squads for number of sprints per match (61), behind Jack Grealish (66) and Phil Foden (63). Tchouameni has averaged 37 sprints per 90 minutes.

Apart from England’s Harry Maguire, Tchouameni has covered the least distance by ‘high speed sprinting’ among the outfield players in both squads (69m per match).

Bellingham has run almost four times as far (250m) at an equivalent speed.

But Tchouameni is France’s top passer, with 76 completed per 90, and is behind only John Stones (83) across the two squads. Bellingham has completed 49 passes per 90 minutes.

