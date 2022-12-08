China begins relaxing Covid measures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China begins relaxing Covid measures

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 10.05am
A man walks on all four limbs as a form of exercise in the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)
A man walks on all four limbs as a form of exercise in the Temple of Heaven park in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

China has started relaxing its strict “zero-Covid” policy amid steps to restore normal life – but also trepidation over a possible broader outbreak once controls are eased.

The country reported 21,165 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, though it was unclear whether the lower number reflected fewer infections or a reduction in testing.

The National Health Commission issued relaxed anti-pandemic regulations on Wednesday, including a loosening of lockdowns and the elimination of a requirement for a recent negative Covid-19 test to be shown to enter most public places.

The commission said it was due to “positive results” in fighting the virus and because of a recognition the current Omicron variant is less dangerous than earlier versions of the virus — a fact long embraced by other countries which have reopened their societies.

A woman wearing a mask makes a gesture for a photo near the city skyline seen from the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing
A woman wearing a mask makes a gesture for a photo near the city skyline seen from the Temple of Heaven Park in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)

The relaxation also follows street protests — the largest in decades — by people fed up with the draconian controls, which have been blamed for hobbling the economy, upending millions of lives and causing the deaths of some people refused hospital treatment because they lacked proper test results.

“This is an inevitable trend. We must let go sooner or later and we can’t always stick to previous measures,” said Xin Guijun, a 70-year-old Beijing resident.

“However, one thing is that we are on our own to protect ourselves and we must cultivate our own awareness of personal protection,” Mr Xin told the Associated Press.

While the relaxation sent a wave of relief through Chinese society, much uncertainty remains and the move was not met with universal acclaim.

Dr Anthony Fauci, the top US infectious disease expert and a critic of China’s reliance on lockdowns, said China risks unleashing a new wave of virus mutations on the world if it does not “mount and implement a proactive vaccination campaign”.

“Whenever you have a large wave of transmissions of a virus, you give it ample opportunity to mutate,” Dr Fauci said on Wednesday at an event organised by the Financial Times newspaper.

“And when you give a virus opportunity to mutate, that allows it to form potentially new variants. And once you get a brand-new variant, that could have an impact on the rest of the world,” Dr Fauci said.

A worker in protective gear collects a sample from a supermarket worker despite authorities starting to ease some of the anti-virus controls in Beijing
A worker in protective gear collects a sample from a supermarket worker despite authorities starting to ease some of the anti-virus controls in Beijing (Andy Wong/AP)

Dr Fauci and other foreign health officials have urged Beijing to import Western Covid-19 vaccines based on mRNA technology, considered more effective than the inactivated vaccines developed by China. Chinese officials have so far ignored such calls.

The changes announced on Wednesday include a renewed commitment to vaccinate vulnerable groups and the elderly, whose levels of immunisation are far lower than the population as a whole. China has administered 3.4 billion doses to its 1.4 billion people, or about 2.4 doses per person, indicating large numbers have not received the recommended three shots.

China’s difficulties are compounded by the fact only a small number of people have been exposed to the virus under “zero Covid”, leaving most with no natural antibodies.

In an editorial on Wednesday’s announcement, the official Xinhua News Agency said the changes were “introduced based on the latest epidemic situation and mutation of the virus to contain the epidemic in a more science-based and targeted manner”.

Xinhua emphasised the need to “rectify oversimplified or one-size-fits-all approaches and excessive policy steps, oppose and curb pointless formalities and bureaucratism”.

China has not formally abandoned “zero Covid”, which seeks to track and eliminate all infections but its recent steps seem to indicate it is dropping it in all but name.

The ruling Communist Party credits the policy with sparing China the large numbers of cases and deaths seen in other countries.

China’s official death toll is 5,235 since the start of the pandemic, versus a US count of 1.1 million.

