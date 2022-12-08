David Warner’s manager claims players were instructed to tamper with ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Warner’s manager claims players were instructed to tamper with ball

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 10.58am
David Warner is at the centre of fresh drama in Australian cricket (Jason O’Brien/PA)
David Warner is at the centre of fresh drama in Australian cricket (Jason O’Brien/PA)

David Warner’s manager has claimed his client “protected Cricket Australia” over the 2018 sandpaper scandal, claiming the ball-tampering plot ran deeper than the three players who were sanctioned.

Warner, Steve Smith and Cameron Bancroft were the only individuals punished for the incident, which took place at Newlands during a bitter series against South Africa and caused a huge political stir Down Under.

The episode has resurfaced in recent weeks, with Warner initially attempting to overturn a lifetime ban on captaining the national side only to abandon his appeal with an angry statement that accused the review panel of seeking a “public lynching”.

Now, against the backdrop of the Adelaide Test against the West Indies, his adviser James Erskine has upped the stakes by suggesting knowledge of the tampering was wider-ranging and longer-standing than previously thought.

“You’d have to be a blind Black Labrador…there was far more than three people involved in this thing, they all got a canning and David Warner was completely villainised,” Erskine told Melbourne’s SEN Radio.

“He has shut up, he protected Cricket Australia, he protected his fellow players on my advice, because at the end of the day no-one wanted to hear any more of it and he’s got on playing cricket. The truth will come out, let me tell you.

“There’s lots of people. There’s two cricketers who put their hands up and said at the time, ‘Why don’t we all just tell the truth, they can’t fire all of us’. That’s what happened.”

Erskine suggested the origins of the sandpaper drama dated back to an earlier series against the Proteas in 2016, adding: “Two senior executives were in the changing room in Hobart and basically were berating the team for losing against South Africa and Warner said ‘we’ve got to reverse-swing the ball. The only way we can reverse-swing the ball is by tampering with it’. They were told to do it.”

In between the two South Africa series, Australia won the 2017-18 Ashes 4-0. The PA news agency has contacted Cricket Australia for a response.

