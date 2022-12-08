Search and rescue operation launched after boat collision off Jersey

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A major search and rescue operation has been launched after a ship collided with a fishing boat off the coast of Jersey.

The incident happened at about 5.30am on Thursday at sea in St Ouen’s Bay.

Jersey Coastguard says the ship, the Commodore Goodwill, collided with a local fishing vessel and it is believed the fishing vessel later sank.

A spokesman for Jersey Coastguard added: “Coastguards called out the RNLI’s inshore and all-weather lifeboats and two French rescue helicopters, Guernsey’s RNLI all-weather lifeboat and a French naval fixed-wing aircraft.

“A large number of local fishing vessels have also joined the search.

“The Goodwill has now docked in Elizabeth Harbour and Jersey Coastguard are continuing to co-ordinate the response.”

A spokesman for the RNLI said: “Volunteer RNLI lifeboat crews from St Helier and St Peter Port launched before 6am this morning to respond to the ongoing search and rescue operation off the north west coast of Jersey.

“The all-weather and inshore lifeboat from St Helier and the all-weather lifeboat from St Peter Port are among the vessels involved in the search.”