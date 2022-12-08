Jury out in trial of ex-Special Constable accused of roadside rape By Press Association December 8 2022, 11.31am A general view of Wolverhampton Crown Court (Rui Vieira/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Jurors have retired to consider verdicts on a former special constable who denies raping a woman after showing her his warrant card while off-duty. Former Metropolitan Police volunteer Paul Hoile, from Essex, denies misconduct and four sexual offences, all related to a single incident in July. Prosecutors allege Hoile misused his police powers to force the alleged victim to comply with his sexual demands at night-time in Shropshire. Hoile, of The Chase, Benfleet, has pleaded not guilty to misconduct in public office, three counts of oral and anal rape, and a charge of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent. The 40-year-old broke down in tears in the witness box earlier this week, as he denied any wrongdoing and claimed the allegations had left him feeling scared. Addressing a jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court, which retired on Thursday, Judge Jonathan Gosling invited the panel to take all the time it needed to reach verdicts. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire Editor's Picks ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed dead TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 3 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 4 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 5 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 6 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 7 'Death of the town': St Andrews residents outraged at council's latest South Street vision 8 Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 9 ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to live 10 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed