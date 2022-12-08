Nobel laureate: There can be no lasting peace in Ukraine without justice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Nobel laureate: There can be no lasting peace in Ukraine without justice

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 12.11pm
Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Centre for Civil Liberties, arrives at Oslo Airport, Gardermoen, Norway (Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix/AP)
Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Centre for Civil Liberties, arrives at Oslo Airport, Gardermoen, Norway (Javad Parsa/NTB Scanpix/AP)

There will be no lasting peace in Ukraine until there is justice and human rights, the head of the Ukrainian Centre for Civil Liberties said as she arrived in Oslo to receive the Nobel Peace Prize with fellow human rights campaigners from Belarus and Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin “thinks he can do exactly what he wants”, Oleksandra Matviichuk told reporters at Oslo airport.

“There will be no lasting peace in our region until we achieve justice.”

“Human rights and peace are inextricably linked.

“A state that systematically violates human rights does so not only against its own citizens, but against an entire region, an entire world. Russia is a great example of this,” she said, according to the Norwegian news agency NTB.

This year’s Nobel Peace Prize was shared by jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Centre for Civil Liberties.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the laureates “have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy”.

The prize was seen as a strong rebuke to the authoritarian rule of Mr Putin.

“We have received this award during a war that started in 2014 and which has escalated into a bloody and cruel conflict,” Ms Matviichuk said, adding that getting the Nobel Peace Prize “entails a great responsibility”.

Emergency workers put out a fire after Russian shelling hit an apartment building in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine
Emergency workers put out a fire after Russian shelling hit an apartment building in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Jan Rachinsky, chairman of the International Memorial Board, who also arrived in Oslo on Thursday to receive the prize, said the situation in Ukraine reminded him of the conditions in Russia during the Second World War, and what his own relatives then experienced – a lack of electricity, heat and food.

“The most important message from us is that the world must react more strongly to violations of human rights,” he told reporters at the airport, according to NTB.

Natallia Pinchuk, the wife of Ales Bialiatski, will receive the prize on her husband’s behalf, the Norwegian Nobel Committee has said.

Mr Bialiatski, who founded the non-governmental organisation Human Rights Centre Viasna, was detained following protests in 2020 against the re-election of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. He remains in jail without trial and faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.

While the peace prize is handed out on Saturday in the Norwegian capital, the other Nobel awards are given during a ceremony in Stockholm at the same time, in line with award founder Alfred Nobel’s wishes.

The awards are always handed out on December 10, the anniversary of Mr Nobel’s death in 1896.

Each prize includes a diploma, a gold medal and a cash award of 10 million kronor (about £790,000) to be shared among the recipients.

