Tite vows to keep Brazil dancing ahead of World Cup quarter-final with Croatia

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 12.52pm
Brazil celebrated their goals against South Korea by dancing on the sidelines (Peter Byrne/PA)
Brazil celebrated their goals against South Korea by dancing on the sidelines (Peter Byrne/PA)

Brazil coach Tite has launched an impassioned defence of his side’s much-talked about goal celebrations in their World Cup win over South Korea.

Tite joined in a dance on the touchline with several of his players as Brazil raced into a 4-0 half-time lead in Monday’s last-16 tie.

The celebrations were widely condemned, including by ITV pundit Roy Keane, who said it was more like “Strictly” than the World Cup, but Tite insist it is a part of Brazilian culture.

And he warned they will continue to do it as they prepare for Friday’s quarter-final with Croatia.

“I am very sorry but I will not make comment on those who do not know Brazilian history or Brazilian culture, the way each and every one of us is,” Tite said.

“To those, I leave that noise aside. I want my connection to be to my job, to the people who I relate to, to those who relate to my work. They know how much I respect the Brazilian history.

“Those are the ones I give my heart to. I respect the culture.

Tite launched an impassioned defence of Brazil's goal celebrations
Tite launched an impassioned defence of Brazil's goal celebrations (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Who knows how many more kids will dance, because that is what is in the culture when a goal is scored.

“It is not being disrespectful to anyone else, that is how we do things, that is us. This may also help the education of young kids back in school and we will continue doing things in our manner.”

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic hopes his side will not be on the receiving end of such celebrations on Friday as the two teams meet in the last eight.

He accepts it is Brazilian culture, but would not want his team to behave like that.

“They have their own way, they celebrate how they know, they are demonstrating their character and tradition,” he said. “It is their right. Does that mean it is respectful or disrespectful to the opponent? I can’t say.

“I would not like to see my players celebrate like that but they are a different culture and they like to dance.”

Dalic admits he would have preferred to meet a side of Brazil’s standing later on in the tournament and has compared the magnitude of the game to the World Cup final against France four years ago.

“I believe the match ahead of us will be the most demanding one, I can compare it to the final against France in the previous World Cup,” he said.

“They are a great opponent and a great challenge for us. I wish such a difficult match was waiting for us a bit later. But life is such.

“We are ambitious and we will not rest here and we try and win tomorrow.”

