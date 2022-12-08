Scientists hail ‘landmark moment’ in the treatment of advanced breast cancer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Scientists hail ‘landmark moment’ in the treatment of advanced breast cancer

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 1.32pm
A consultant analysing a mammogram. New research has found a drug can slow down progression of breast cancer (PA)
A consultant analysing a mammogram. New research has found a drug can slow down progression of breast cancer (PA)

A “landmark moment” in the treatment of advanced breast cancer could benefit around 8,000 women in the UK each year, scientists have said.

A new targeted drug has shown “fantastic” results – shrinking tumours and doubling the amount of time people have before their disease progresses.

A phase III clinical trial of capivasertib alongside hormone therapy suggests the combination could become the new treatment for patients with advanced forms of the most common type of breast cancer.

The findings, presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium on Thursday, relate to oestrogen receptor (ER) positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER-2) negative breast cancer, which accounts for around 70% of all new breast cancer cases.

Capivasertib is being manufactured by pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca following a programme of drug discovery research at the Institute of Cancer Research (ICR) in London.

The drug’s novel action blocks activity of the cancer-driving protein molecule AKT.

All the men and women on the trial, led by researchers at the ICR and the Royal Marsden NHS Foundation Trust, had seen their cancer recur or progress on standard hormone treatments, and the majority had also previously been treated with CDK4/6 inhibitors – drugs that block cancer cells from multiplying.

At present, patients whose cancer progresses continue to receive fulvestrant hormone therapy, but this is often not effective, and many are left only with the option of chemotherapy.

For the research, scientists randomly assigned 355 patients to receive capivasertib plus fulvestrant and 353 patients to receive a placebo plus fulvestrant.

The results showed that treatment with capivasertib plus fulvestrant typically gave patients 7.2 months without their disease progressing or getting worse, compared to 3.6 months for patients treated with placebo plus fulvestrant.

The treatment shrank tumours in 23% of patients, compared with 12% of patients who received fulvestrant plus a placebo.

The new drug regime was also more effective for the four in 10 patients whose cancers had mutations to the AKT signalling pathway, with 29% seeing their tumours shrink compared to 10% on the placebo combination.

Genetic alterations to the AKT pathway can drive both cancer’s development and resistance to treatment.

Trial leader Nick Turner, professor of molecular oncology at the ICR and consultant oncologist at the Royal Marsden, said: “This is a fantastic finding for patients with breast cancer.

“Even with the best current treatments, people with this type of advanced breast cancer will eventually see their cancer stop responding to treatment, and it will progress.

“We’re delighted that this potential first-in-class drug combined with hormone therapy can lower the progression of these advanced cancers, and in almost a third of cases can shrink tumours.

“We believe this new treatment could allow more women and men to live well and live longer with breast cancer.”

Professor Kristian Helin, chief executive of the ICR, said: “This is a landmark moment for the treatment of advanced forms of the most common type of breast cancer.

“It’s incredibly exciting to see a drug that was discovered following research conducted at the ICR now show remarkable benefits for patients in a phase III trial.

“Capivasertib could offer a completely new treatment option for these patients.

“This is a major success story for UK science – the discovery and development of capivasertib showcases the benefits of collaboration between academia, charities and industry to bring game-changing new treatments to people with cancer as quickly as possible.”

Prof Helin said he hoped longer-term follow up of results would show that patients lived longer on the new drug combination.

“But the existing findings are already strong enough for capivasertib to be submitted to regulators to be considered for approval as a new breast cancer treatment,” he said.

Researchers in the ICR have worked for several years on the science behind getting such a drug to work, including how it would target AKT.

The drug was then developed by AstraZeneca with a view to potentially using it on several cancers.

Linda Kelly, 65, from Milton Keynes, joined the trial at the Royal Marsden in August 2021 after her breast cancer spread to her bones and chest wall.

She said: “The results have been amazing. There has been a substantial reduction in my disease, my cancer has not progressed, and I haven’t had any new tumours.

“The treatment is far less debilitating than chemotherapy and I’ve been given the gift of a longer life.”

