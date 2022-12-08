Varadkar to prioritise Northern Ireland power sharing when he becomes Taoiseach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Varadkar to prioritise Northern Ireland power sharing when he becomes Taoiseach

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 2.35pm Updated: December 8 2022, 3.36pm
Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)
Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA Wire)

Ireland’s deputy premier has said he is “disappointed” by the failed attempt to restore power sharing at Stormont.

Leo Varadkar said the Irish Government had “not for a second” given up on the matter and that he would be making it a “huge priority” in the New Year.

Mr Varadkar is due to become Taoiseach again on December 17 as agreed under the Programme for Government when the coalition formed in 2020.

MLAs met in Stormont during a recalled sitting of the Northern Ireland Assembly on Wednesday in another bid to restore the Executive.

However, the DUP boycott of devolution in protest at Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol once again prevented the Assembly and Executive from being restored.

The party has said it will not return until decisive action is taken to remove the protocol’s economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Fine Gael Ard Fheis
Fine Gael leader and Tanaiste Leo Varadkar (Damien Storan/PA)

Negotiations between the UK Government and the EU to resolve differences over the protocol are continuing.

Mr Varadkar told reporters in Dublin that he was “disappointed” that it had not been possible yet to get the Assembly and the Executive up and running again.
“But we’re not giving up on it, not for a second,” he said.

“Last time when I had the privilege to be Taoiseach, for at least the last few months of office, we were able to come to an agreement with the British government on the protocol and we were able to get the executive and Assembly up and running again. That’s absolutely going to be a priority for me.

“So, I would hope either before the end of December or early in the new year to meet with the British Prime Minister, Prime Minister Sunak, and also travel to Northern Ireland and meet with all of the parties and see what we can do.

“First of all, to come to an agreement in relation to the protocol so that we can avoid a  hard border but reassure unionists about their position in the United Kingdom, but also particularly as well, to get the assembly and Executive up and running.”

He said the Irish Government wants to see the institutions up and running “long before the 25th anniversary” of the Good Friday Agreement in April.

Civil Defence Covid 19 medals ceremony
Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs and Defence, Simon Coveney (Niall Carson/PA)

“There’s no First Minister, Deputy Minister, First Minister, there is  nobody who can legitimately say that they speak for Northern Ireland or for the people in Northern Ireland too. And that’s really missing, that would have been helpful in the past when we were trying to negotiate a solution to Brexit and it would be very helpful now.

“That’s going to be a huge priority in December and the New Year.”

Mr Varadkar also said the Irish Government was “unhappy” about the UK government’s Troubles legacy legislation and that he will inform the UK Prime Minister when he speaks with him.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney held talks with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton Harris on the contentious Bill that is progressing through its parliamentary stages at Westminster.

Mr Varadkar said: “As a government we’re really unhappy with the proposals that are being put forward by the British government in relation to legacy, actually all the parties in Northern Ireland are as well.

“So, this is one of these issues where all of the parties in Northern Ireland agree that the British government proposals on legacy are wrong and Mr Coveney transmitted that message very clearly to the Secretary of State. I will too to the Prime Minister if and when I have a chance to speak to him.”

