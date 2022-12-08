England boosted by Declan Rice’s return to training By Press Association December 8 2022, 2.48pm Declan Rice is back in training (Nick Potts/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up England have been boosted by the return of Declan Rice to training ahead of the World Cup quarter-final against France. The West Ham captain is a major part of Gareth Southgate’s side, playing a key role in last year’s run to the European Championship final and starting all four matches so far in Qatar. Rice is among the first names on the team sheet so the midfielder’s absence from training on Wednesday at England’s Al Wakrah training base caused alarm. Togetherness pushing us on! Another unbelievable night in an England shirt! Let’s keep pushing❤️ pic.twitter.com/ulD5SuZN6v— Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) December 4, 2022 The 23-year-old felt unwell but fellow midfielder Kalvin Phillips confirmed he returned in Thursday’s session, which was held behind closed doors. “I believe Dec is fit, he’s back in training and he’s fine,” the Manchester City man said. “If something goes wrong then I’ll be there and I’ll do my best to be fit for 90 minutes. “I want to play as many minutes as possible. Regardless of whether Dec is playing or I am, we’ll do our best.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close Most Read 1 Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape 16 2 Baby Harper, born at 12:21am, is Fife’s first baby of 2023 2 3 Doctor ‘forced to let down cancer patients’ after being kicked off Dundee flight 4 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed 2 5 10 best Dundee, Angus, Perthshire and Fife homes of 2022 – chosen by our… 6 New Year Honours 2023: Full list of recipients in Tayside and Fife 7 Jewellery firm fails to return Dundee student’s Gucci bracelet worth hundreds after liquidation 8 Perth eBay seller lists bottles of viral Prime drink for £250 2 9 Perthshire to start 2023 under yellow snow warning 10 Desperate Fife Buckfast thief’s prison ‘dry-out’ wish granted by sheriff More from The Courier Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show… St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he… Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at… 3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat… 4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable… ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath 2 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44… Perth business leaders 'devastated' as three die in New County Hotel fire Editor's Picks ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire 3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44 YEARS to bolster survival hopes KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril 5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed dead TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please ‘Desperately tragic’: Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023 Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire Most Commented 1 Dundee bypass 'consigned to history' as A90 plan takes shape 2 15 flash flood pictures from Tayside and Fife as wild weather causes disruption 3 Kirkcaldy sees biggest house price rise but Dundee and Perth lag behind 4 Plans lodged for one of the world's biggest wind farms off Fife coast 5 Sharp increase in drivers 'deliberately’ ignoring lights at Broughty Ferry level crossing 6 Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023 7 'Death of the town': St Andrews residents outraged at council's latest South Street vision 8 Perth residents demand change as they brace for more flooding in 2023 9 ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to live 10 Top 15 parking ticket hotspots in Dundee revealed