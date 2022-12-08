Memphis Depay hoping Netherlands deliver moment of magic to defeat Argentina

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Memphis Depay hoping Netherlands deliver moment of magic to defeat Argentina

By Press Association
December 8 2022, 2.58pm
Memphis Depay wants to create more great Dutch memories against Argentina (Peter Byrne/PA)
Memphis Depay wants to create more great Dutch memories against Argentina (Peter Byrne/PA)

A World Cup clash between the Netherlands and Argentina evokes memories of famous goals over the decades and Memphis Depay is hoping another can get the Dutch to the semi-finals in Qatar.

Dutch fans of a certain vintage get misty-eyed over memories of Johan Cruyff masterminding their 4-0 demolition of Argentina in 1974 but then must forget their 3-1 extra-time defeat in the final four years later.

For a slightly younger generation there was Dennis Bergkamp’s stunning quarter-final winner at the 1998 World Cup, certainly a happier memory than losing the 2014 semi-final on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes – a match which signalled the end of Louis Van Gaal’s first spell in charge.

Looking ahead to Friday’s quarter-final in Qatar, Van Gaal did his best to dampen the romanticism, pointing to the more defensive nature of modern football, but that could well mean it takes a moment of magic to separate the sides.

Netherlands v USA – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Round of 16 – Khalifa International Stadium
Louis van Gaal said football has become much more defensive in the last 20 years (Nick Potts/PA)

“(Bergkamp’s goal) was an amazing moment for the country, and what a goal,” Depay said. “This game will be decided by moments. We believe we can catch a moment and go through.”

The 71-year-old Van Gaal nodded as he listened to the Barcelona winger.

“Football is no longer being played as it was in 1998 or 1974 or whatever,” he said. “Then it was an open game which it no longer is. Football has evolved but it is always possible, as Memphis has said, to have decisive moments that you remember years later, like Bergkamp’s goal.”

The match gives Van Gaal an opportunity to settle the score from 2014 in what could be his final days as a coach.

He will step down after this World Cup with Ronald Koeman due to start work in the new year, and though he plans to stop he said he could not rule out accepting another role if the right opportunity emerged.

“I’m only doing this for the country, it was an emergency situation and I committed to that,” he said. “But you never say never. We had a wonderful example in Dick Advocaat. He is older than me and recently took a job (at ADO Den Haag).

Argentina Conference – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Main Media Centre – Thursday 8th December
Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina go into the match as slight favourites (Peter Byrne/PA)

“If I am presented with a wonderful challenge it could well be I continue to work but I’m 71, even though I look marvellous.”

Argentina go into the match as slight favourites as their form has steadily improved since their shock opening defeat to Saudi Arabia, but there is pressure on Lionel Scaloni’s team with this World Cup surely Lionel Messi’s final chance to lift the trophy.

“We prepare for this match the same way we prepared for all the others,” Scaloni said. “Of course there is anxiety, we want the game to start right now. After five or six days we are eager to play but we are calm. I know the team will break their backs as they have done in the previous games.

“Sometimes we have played well, sometimes not, but we have always faced our opponents. That’s what our people value the most. We know we will give it all on the pitch.

“Sometimes football can be beautiful. Sometimes football can be cruel.”

